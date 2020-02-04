Technology News
loading

Facebook Messenger Kids App to Get More Parental Control Features

Facebook said it will also inform Messenger Kids users on the types of information others can see about them.

By | Updated: 4 February 2020 17:38 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
Facebook Messenger Kids App to Get More Parental Control Features

Facebook has been under scrutiny by multiple governments over child safety protections

Highlights
  • Facebook plans to add new tools and features for parental controls
  • Features will include access for parents to see children's chat history
  • Parents can also see the most recent photos or videos sent and received

Facebook said on Tuesday it plans to add new tools and features for parental control in its messaging app for users under the age of 13, months after questions rose about application's privacy protection for children.

The new features will include access for parents to see their children's chat history and will allow them to keep a track of the accounts which are blocked or unblocked on the application, the company said.

Parents can also see the most recent photos or videos sent and received in the app's inbox, and can remove them if needed, Facebook added.

In August, Facebook acknowledged a flaw it fixed in Messenger Kids that allowed thousands of children to join group chats in which not all members of the group were approved by their parents.

Facebook has been under scrutiny by multiple governments over child safety protections on its suite of apps, especially since announcing its plan to extend end-to-end encryption across its messaging services last year.

Lawmakers warn strong encryption blocks them from accessing evidence of child abuse, protecting predators.

Facebook has not said whether Messenger Kids will be included in the encryption plan.

The company said on Tuesday it will also inform Messenger Kids users on the types of information others can see about them.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Facebook, Messenger Kids
Mi Super Sale: Redmi Note 7 Pro, Redmi K20 Series Listed With Price Cuts

Related Stories

Facebook Messenger Kids App to Get More Parental Control Features
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

 
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Mobiles
In Mobiles and Tablets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Watch: Man Creates Fake Traffic Jam Using 99 Smartphones
  2. OnePlus 8 Pro, OnePlus 8 Surface on Amazon India Affiliate Page
  3. Xiaomi India Teases Launch of Redmi Phone, Redmi Note 9 Series Expected
  4. Google Search Now Lets You Recharge Your Mobile Prepaid Plan: How it Works
  5. Mi 10 Pro, Mi 10 Said to Launch on February 13
  6. Poco X2 With 120Hz Display, Quad Rear Cameras Launched in India
  7. Tata Sky Users Can Get Binge+ Set-Top Box With Rs. 1,000 Cashback: Report
  8. iPhone XS Price Cut, Rs. 7,000 Discount on iPhone 11 Pro in Flipkart Sale
  9. Airtel Digital TV Users Hit by Issue That Changes Subscriber Details
  10. iQoo 5G Phone Teased in India, Virat Kohli Could Be Using It Already
#Latest Stories
  1. Facebook Messenger Kids App to Get More Parental Control Features
  2. Mi Super Sale: Redmi Note 7 Pro, Redmi K20 Series Listed With Price Cuts
  3. Truecaller Crosses 200 Million Monthly Active Users, Becomes Profitable
  4. Redmi K30 Pro Tipped to Pack Quad Rear Cameras With 64-Megapixel Sony IMX686 Sensor
  5. Facebook COO Sheryl Sandberg Announces Engagement to Marketing Executive Tom Bernthal
  6. Google Pay Issue Suddenly Removes Bank Accounts for Some Users, Company Says Now Fixed
  7. Jeff Bezos Paid $16,000 in Parking Tickets for Washington DC Mansion: Report
  8. Oppo A8, Oppo F15s India Launch Tipped for March, Oppo A8 Price Leaked
  9. Google Says It Has Paid More Than $80 Billion to Play Store Developers Till Now
  10. TikTok Confirms Profile Redesign Test Similar to Instagram
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2020. All rights reserved.