Facebook Messenger Gets a New Look, Customisable Chat Features to Be Rolled Out Soon

Messenger has a new blue-to-pink gradient logo that’s a step away from its traditional blue colour.

By Tanishka Sodhi | Updated: 14 October 2020 11:40 IST
Facebook says that the new look reflects a shift to the future of messaging

Highlights
  • Facebook has rolled out a new logo for Messenger
  • New features such as chat themes and selfie stickers will be rolling out
  • Messenger also has a new blue-to-pink gradient logo

Facebook is rolling out a new look for Messenger. It will also be bringing new features to the platform, such as chat themes, selfie stickers, and custom reactions. The new look, Facebook says, reflects a shift to the future of messaging – an important point, as the company recently started integrating Messenger with Instagram. Users will be able to choose from chat themes ranging from ‘love' to ‘tie-dye' in Messenger. The tech giant has been focusing on enhancing private online spaces for people to stay connected via.

Facebook Messenger's new logo is a step away from its traditional solid blue colour. Instead, It's a blue-to-pink gradient, much like Instagram's logo. Soon, users will be able to use the incoming selfie stickers feature that will let them customise stickers with their own pictures.

Facebook will also be rolling out a vanish mode feature, through which messages will disappear when you leave the chat or after they've been viewed.

“Our new logo reflects a shift to the future of messaging, a more dynamic, fun, and integrated way to stay connected to the people you're close to. We hope you like it as much as we do,” wrote Stan Chudnovsky, VP of Messenger, in a blog post.

Chudnovsky said that the new look marks Facebook's continued evolution from a simple way to message your Facebook friends to a place you can hang out with people through apps and devices.

Last month, Facebook integrated Messenger with Instagram. Users will be able to send messages to people on Messenger from Instagram, and vice-versa. This update will be rolling out to most users in North America soon, and globally over the next few months.

The social-networking platform also introduced a Watch Together feature recently, that lets you watch videos together with friends.

With Messenger's revamp, along with the cross-communication integration with Instagram, Facebook seems to be focusing more on enhancing private communication, rather than more public platforms.

Further reading: Facebook, Facebook Messenger
