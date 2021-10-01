Facebook has announced a set of new features to enhance integration between Instagram and Messenger. The new features include cross-app group communication, new group typing indicators, and polls on Instagram DMs (direct messages). The cross-app group feature chat allows people to start group chats between their Instagram and Messenger contacts, while with the group typing indicators users can see when multiple people are typing. Additionally, Instagram has modified the existing Watch Together feature to allow users to watch Reels and IGTV content directly from the Instagram feed together with friends. Apart from these, Facebook has also added new expressive chat themes on Messenger and Instagram.

The social media giant announced the launch of new features on Messenger and Instagram through a blog post on Thursday, September 30. Cross-app group chats is the important feature released by Facebook in the latest update. The company said that more than 70 percent of eligible people on Instagram have updated to the new Messenger experience to enjoy new features like cross-app communication. Facebook introduced cross-app messaging between Messenger and Instagram last year. Apart from one-on-one chats, users can now start group chats between their Instagram and Messenger contacts. Also, they can customise the cross-app group chats by adding themes and custom reactions.

Polls can now be started on Instagram DMs as well as group chats on Messenger and Instagram, allowing users to engage with friends and followers by asking questions and receiving answers from them.

The introduction of group typing indicators allows users to see when their friends — two or several — are typing at the same time on the apps.

Facebook has also modified the Watch Together feature — launched earlier — which will now let users watch trending videos directly from their Instagram feed together with their friends. Users can start a video chat within Instagram, then scroll to the post they want to share, and then click on the share button and Watch Together.

Apart from the new tools for integration, Facebook is also bringing expressive chat themes for everyone on Messenger and Instagram. It has launched a Cottagecore chat theme and added an Astrology art suite with new AR effects.