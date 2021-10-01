Technology News
loading
  • Home
  • Apps
  • Apps News
  • Facebook Messenger, Instagram Get Cross App Group Chat Feature, Group Typing Indicators, More

Facebook Messenger, Instagram Get Cross-App Group Chat Feature, Group Typing Indicators, More

Facebook claims that over 70 percent of eligible users on Instagram have updated to the new Messenger.

By Nithya P Nair | Updated: 1 October 2021 12:11 IST
Facebook Messenger, Instagram Get Cross-App Group Chat Feature, Group Typing Indicators, More

Photo Credit: Facebook

Facebook has also added new expressive chat themes on Messenger and Instagram

Highlights
  • Users can customise cross-app group chats by adding themes and reactions
  • Facebook has added Cottagecore chat theme
  • Astrology chat theme comes with Astrology AR effect

Facebook has announced a set of new features to enhance integration between Instagram and Messenger. The new features include cross-app group communication, new group typing indicators, and polls on Instagram DMs (direct messages). The cross-app group feature chat allows people to start group chats between their Instagram and Messenger contacts, while with the group typing indicators users can see when multiple people are typing. Additionally, Instagram has modified the existing Watch Together feature to allow users to watch Reels and IGTV content directly from the Instagram feed together with friends. Apart from these, Facebook has also added new expressive chat themes on Messenger and Instagram.

The social media giant announced the launch of new features on Messenger and Instagram through a blog post on Thursday, September 30. Cross-app group chats is the important feature released by Facebook in the latest update. The company said that more than 70 percent of eligible people on Instagram have updated to the new Messenger experience to enjoy new features like cross-app communication. Facebook introduced cross-app messaging between Messenger and Instagram last year. Apart from one-on-one chats, users can now start group chats between their Instagram and Messenger contacts. Also, they can customise the cross-app group chats by adding themes and custom reactions.

Polls can now be started on Instagram DMs as well as group chats on Messenger and Instagram, allowing users to engage with friends and followers by asking questions and receiving answers from them.

The introduction of group typing indicators allows users to see when their friends — two or several — are typing at the same time on the apps.

Facebook has also modified the Watch Together feature — launched earlier — which will now let users watch trending videos directly from their Instagram feed together with their friends. Users can start a video chat within Instagram, then scroll to the post they want to share, and then click on the share button and Watch Together.

Apart from the new tools for integration, Facebook is also bringing expressive chat themes for everyone on Messenger and Instagram. It has launched a Cottagecore chat theme and added an Astrology art suite with new AR effects.

This week on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast, we discuss the Surface Pro 8, Go 3, Duo 2, and Laptop Studio — as Microsoft sets a vision for Windows 11 hardware. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Facebook, Facebook new features, Instagram, Messenger, Cross-App Chats, Chat Themes, Instagram Polls, Watch Together
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair is a journalist with more than five years of experience in digital journalism. She specialises in business and technology beats. A foodie at heart, Nithya loves exploring new places (read cuisines) and sneaking in Malayalam movie dialogues to spice up conversations. More
Auto-Debit Rules From RBI Now Live: Prepare for Some Disruptions to Recurring Online Transactions
Motorola Edge 20 Pro With Triple Rear Cameras, 144Hz AMOLED Display Launched in India: Price, Specifications

Related Stories

Facebook Messenger, Instagram Get Cross-App Group Chat Feature, Group Typing Indicators, More
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Vivo X70 Pro, Vivo X70 Pro+ With Quad Rear Cameras Launched in India
  2. Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale: How to Find the Best Deals
  3. Apple to Bundle Free AirPods With iPhone 12 or iPhone 12 mini Purchase: All Details
  4. OnePlus Buds Z2 TWS Earphones Tipped to Feature ANC, Dolby Atmos
  5. Motorola Edge 20 Pro to Launch in India Today: Here's What to Expect
  6. Vivo X70 Pro+ Review: Picture Perfect?
  7. Netflix Reveals Total Viewership Hours for Top 10 Original Series and Movies
  8. Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2021: Deals on Smartphones Revealed
  9. Redmi Note 10 Lite With Quad Rear Cameras, 5,020mAh Battery Launched in India
  10. Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2021 to Go Live Starting October 3
#Latest Stories
  1. Asus Vivobook 15 OLED Laptop With Up to 16GB of RAM Launched in India
  2. Motorola Edge 20 Pro With Triple Rear Cameras, 144Hz AMOLED Display Launched in India: Price, Specifications
  3. Facebook Messenger, Instagram Get Cross-App Group Chat Feature, Group Typing Indicators, More
  4. Auto-Debit Rules From RBI Now Live: Prepare for Some Disruptions to Recurring Online Transactions
  5. Apple to Bundle Free AirPods With iPhone 12 or iPhone 12 mini Purchase in India: All Details
  6. Clubhouse Rolls Out Features to Record and Replay Conversations, Share Short Clips on Social Media
  7. Realme GT Master Explorer Edition Won't Launch in India, CEO Madhav Sheth Confirms
  8. Bitcoin and Ether See Dips After a Day’s Gain With Cryptocurrencies Seeing Red
  9. Redmi Note 10 Lite With Quad Rear Cameras, 5,020mAh Battery Launched in India: Price, Specifications
  10. Instagram Content of Kim Kardashian, Other Celebrities Linked to Negative Feelings, Shows Facebook Research
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2021. All rights reserved.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com