Facebook Messenger Introduces New AR Group Effects for Video Calls and Rooms

Facebook Messenger is adding over 70 Group Effects that includes AR filter and games.

By Tasneem Akolawala | Updated: 22 October 2021 14:48 IST
Facebook Messenger is rolling out the feature for all users across the globe

Highlights
  • Group Effects includes a new hamburger making game
  • There’s also an AR Filter that pastes a beard on all participants
  • These effects are available for Messenger video call users

Facebook is rolling out a new Group Effects feature on Messenger video calls and Messenger Rooms. Group Effects bring new AR filters and effects that can be applied to everyone on a video call, at the same time. These Group Effects will be rolled out soon to Instagram, Facebook says. The social media giant says that Group Effects work for everyone on a video call and they also include multiplayer gaming experiences to play around with. Facebook Messenger is adding over 70 Group Effects to begin with.

The new Group Effects feature for Facebook Messenger video calls and Messenger Rooms is rolling out for all users across the globe. It may take a while for all users to receive it. To check if it has been enabled for you, head to the Facebook Messenger app and start a video call or create a room. Once that is started, click on the smiley face and open the effects tray. Check for a Group Effects option and select it to see all the available options to apply to all the participants in the video call.

As mentioned, Facebook Messenger users will be able to choose from a library of over 70 Group Effects that range from games where you compete to build a hamburger, race to a cute orange fox, and others. Facebook already offers AR effects for creating Stories and Reels, and has now added these capabilities in video calls and rooms as well. Group Effects include a new Blow the Dandelion effect designed by Ross Wakefield that introduces a grassy beard for all participants on the video call.

Recently, Facebook Messenger and Instagram got new features like cross-app group communication, new group typing indicators, and polls on Instagram DMs (direct messages). The cross-app group chat feature allows people to start group chats between their Instagram and Messenger contacts, while with the group typing indicators users can see when multiple people are typing.

Tasneem Akolawala
Tasneem Akolawala is a Senior Reporter for Gadgets 360. Her reporting expertise encompasses smartphones, wearables, apps, social media, and the overall tech industry. She reports out of Mumbai, and also writes about the ups and downs in the Indian telecom sector. Tasneem can be reached on Twitter at @MuteRiot, and leads, tips, and releases can be sent to tasneema@ndtv.com. More
