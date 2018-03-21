Facebook Messenger has received a bunch of new features to enhance your group chat experience. There are admin privileges as well as joinable links and real-time voice and video chats support within groups to make users stick to group conversations on Messenger. These new updates are also aimed to uplift the last year's record of supporting the creation of over 2.5 million new groups on a daily basis.

First in the series of new changes is the availability of admin privileges that add the approval of a group administrator for adding new members. This means any new members will not be a part of the group you've created, without your permission or another admin. You need to approve new members from your side to let them start catching up with other members of your group. Further, admins have also been provided with the ability to remove any existing members if needed, and promote or demote a member in the group chat as an admin.

The option to require admin approval for new members is by default disabled on Facebook Messenger. However, you can enable it by going to your group chat setting.

Alongside admin privileges, Facebook Messenger has added joinable links to let you easily invite new people to your group chats. Anyone in a group chat can create a custom invite link and share it using either the Messenger app or any third-party messaging app. People who tap the link will either be added to the group instantly, if approvals are off, or will be added after admin approval.

To take on group chats on Skype, Facebook Messenger has included real-time voice and video chats in groups with a limit of up to 50 people at a time. This is more than the limit of 25 people for a group video chat or conference call on Skype. Moreover, you can add contacts to your in-progress voice and video chats without any interruption in the conversation, as per the company.

"Messenger is a great way to connect to the groups of people you care about most - helping you spend time together online or even better, making plans to spend time together in real life," said Drew Moxon, Messenger Product Manager, in a statement.

The new group-focused features are expected to be rolled out for the Facebook Messenger app for Android and iOS devices. You also need to use the latest app version on your hardware to experience the changes.