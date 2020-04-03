Technology News
loading

Facebook Messenger Desktop App Launched for Windows, Mac

Facebook had originally announced the plan for the Messenger desktop version last year.

By Gadgets 360 Staff With Inputs From Reuters | Updated: 3 April 2020 10:36 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
Facebook Messenger Desktop App Launched for Windows, Mac

Photo Credit: Facebook

Facebook saw a 100 percent jump in people using their desktop browser video calling on Messenger

Highlights
  • Facebook rolled out the desktop version of its Messenger app
  • It is available for Mac and Windows users
  • Facebook had announced the plan for the desktop version last year

Facebook on Thursday rolled out the desktop version of its Messenger app for Apple's Mac and Microsoft's Windows to make video chats available on computer screens for Facebook users. The move comes as use of videoconferencing apps like Zoom have soared, with corporate offices, school districts, organisations, and millions across the world working from home after lockdowns were enforced to slow the spread of the coronavirus.

“Now more than ever, people are using technology to stay in touch with the people they care about, even when physically apart,” Stan Chudnovsky, VP of Messenger at Facebook, said in a blog post. “Over the past month, we saw more than a 100 percent increase in people using their desktop browser for audio and video calling on Messenger. Now with apps for MacOS and Windows, the best of Messenger is coming to desktop, including unlimited and free group video calls.”

Facebook had announced the plan for the desktop version last year, while unveiling steps to refashion itself into a private messaging company.

Facebook Messenger for Windows can be downloaded from Microsoft Store, whereas Mac version is available via Mac App Store.

The social network on Thursday noted that it saw more than a 100 percent jump in people using their desktop browser for audio and video calling on Messenger over the past month.

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Facebook, Messenger
Honor 30 Camera Module Leak Tips Sony IMX700 Sensor, Periscope Lens
Disney+ Hotstar Now Has Every (Possible) Marvel Cinematic Universe Movie

Related Stories

Facebook Messenger Desktop App Launched for Windows, Mac
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Mobiles
In Mobiles and Tablets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Zoom App Said to Have Have Serious Security Flaws on Windows, macOS
  2. Asus ROG Zephyrus Duo 15 Dual-Screen Slim Gaming Laptop Launched
  3. The Best Hindi Movies on Netflix in India
  4. Government Launches Aarogya Setu COVID-19 Tracker App on Android, iOS
  5. From Money Heist to Modern Family, TV Shows to Watch in April
  6. Redmi Note 9 Pro Review
  7. Asrani, Sanjay Mishra, Two More Join The Lion King Hindi Dub Cast
  8. ACT Fibernet Extends Up to 300Mbps Speeds, Unlimited FUP Benefits, to April 30
  9. Huawei Vision Smart TV With Pop-Up Camera to Officially Launch on April 8
  10. Corona Kavach Is Government’s New Location-Based COVID-19 Tracking App
#Latest Stories
  1. Moto G8 Power Lite With 5,000mAh Battery, Triple Rear Cameras Launched: Price, Specifications
  2. Disney+ Hotstar Now Has Every (Possible) Marvel Cinematic Universe Movie
  3. Facebook Messenger Desktop App Launched for Windows, Mac
  4. Honor 30 Camera Module Leak Tips Sony IMX700 Sensor, Periscope Lens
  5. Samsung Galaxy A6+ Starts Receiving Android 10 Update With One UI 2.0: Report
  6. Redmi to Launch Its First Redmi Band on April 3
  7. Coronavirus Helpline Launched on WhatsApp by Delhi Government to Provide Information Around COVID-19
  8. Airtel Xstream Fibre Home Broadband Service Expanding to 25 More Cities, Plans Listed
  9. Zoom Responds to Security Concerns, Freezes Feature Updates for Next 90 Days to Resolve Ongoing Issues
  10. 'Latest' OnePlus Phone Up for Blind Sale in Germany Ahead of Official Launch
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2020. All rights reserved.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com