Facebook Messenger Gets End-to-End Encryption for Voice and Video Calls

Facebook Messenger as well as WhatsApp already have end-to-end encryption on personal texts messages.

By Edited by Gadgets 360 with inputs from Reuters | Updated: 14 August 2021 10:34 IST
Photo Credit: Facebook

Facebook Messenger will now have end-to-end encryption for voice and video calls

Highlights
  • Facebook started rolling out end-to-end encryption for Messenger calls
  • It is also in plans to bring end-to-end encryption to Instagram messages
  • Facebook Messenger may get end-to-end encrypted group chats in the future

Facebook on Friday rolled out end-to-end encryption for voice and video calls on Messenger, adding another layer of privacy to its widely used communications platform. Facebook's WhatsApp and Messenger services already have end-to-end encryption on personal texts messages sent by users. The social media giant has gradually been adding audio and video features to its portfolio of messaging services. These features have gained popularity in the past year as people sought to stay in touch virtually during the coronavirus pandemic.

Detailing more the encryption protocol in a blogpost, the Menlo Park, California-based social media giant said that nobody else, including Facebook, can see or listen to what's sent or said.

“The content of your messages and calls in an end-to-end encrypted conversation is protected from the moment it leaves your device to the moment it reaches the receiver's device,' the blog read.

Facebook said that it also plans to introduce end-to-end encryption for one-on-one conversations on its popular image-sharing app social media platform Instagram.

"We'll also kick off a limited test with adults in certain countries that lets them opt-in to end-to-end encrypted messages and calls for one-on-one conversations on Instagram," Facebook said in a blogpost, adding that the security feature will also be tested in the coming weeks on Messenger's group chats.

New controls for disappearing messages
Facebook has added more options as to how users can control the disappearing messages feature on Messenger. Users will now be able to set a timer — between 5 seconds and 24 hours — after which the messages will vanish from the receiver's device.

Facebook also said it will also be testing end-to-end encryption for group chats in the near future.

Can Nothing Ear 1 — the first product from OnePlus co-founder Carl Pei's new outfit — be an AirPods killer? We discussed this and more on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
end to end encryption
Apple Says At Least 30 iCloud Photos Matching With Child Abuse Material Will Flag Accounts
Twitter India Chief Moves to New US Role After Criticism Over Compliance

