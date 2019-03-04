Technology News

Facebook Messenger Dark Mode Can Now Be Activated on Android, iOS

, 04 March 2019
Share on Facebook Tweet Share Reddit Comment
Facebook Messenger Dark Mode Can Now Be Activated on Android, iOS

Highlights

  • Dark Mode feature for Messenger can now be enabled manually
  • It can be enabled by sending a moon emoji in a chat
  • Facebook had announced last year that it would soon roll out the feature

Facebook's new "Dark Mode" feature for Messenger, which the company said it is still working on, can now be enabled manually on Android and iOS devices.

The social media giant had announced last October that it would soon roll out the much-awaited feature. But it's been more than four months since then and Facebook still hasn't rolled out this feature to its users.

"It's currently unclear if this method works in all countries and platforms, but Redditors from the Philippines, Portugal, Czech Republic, Saudi Arabia, and Indonesia report that it worked for them," the GSMArena reported on Saturday.

facebook messenger dark mode hegaton reddit facebook

Photo Credit: Reddit/ Hegaton

"It also worked on our Android smartphones in India and over at headquarters, both on Android and iOS, so it's safe to say it's widespread and will be coming officially sooner rather than later," it added.

The Dark Mode on Facebook Messenger can be enabled by sending a moon emoji in a chat. As soon as users send this emoji, a message at the top pops up that reads "You Found Dark Mode!".

Once the "Dark Mode" is on, Facebook will display a message saying it's still working on this feature, so you won't see "Dark Mode" everywhere in Facebook Messenger. It may also appear broken at some places.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Facebook, Facebook Messenger
China Accuses US of 'Double Standard' Over Huawei Claims
Devil May Cry 5 Release Date Broken Internationally
Pricee
Facebook Messenger Dark Mode Can Now Be Activated on Android, iOS
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

 
In Mobiles and Tablets
Latest
Popular
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos
OPINIONS ALL AUTHORS

Advertisement

Samsung Galaxy S8
TRENDING
  1. OnePlus 7 Leaked Renders Tip Pop-Up Selfie Camera, Triple Rear Camera Setup
  2. Vivo V15 With Pop-Up Selfie Camera, MediaTek Helio P70 SoC Launched
  3. Redmi Note 7 Pro, Samsung M30 and A50, MWC 2019, and More News This Week
  4. Realme 3 Pro Announced Alongside Realme 3, India Launch Set for April
  5. Samsung Galaxy A40 Price Leaked Ahead of Imminent Launch
  6. Realme 3 With MediaTek Helio P70 SoC Launched at Rs. 8,999: Highlights
  7. Steven Spielberg Wants Netflix Out of Oscars, Draws Criticism and Support
  8. Boat Stone 650 Wireless Speaker Launched in India at Rs. 1,899
  9. Poco F1 MIUI Beta Update Brings 4K 60fps Video Recording Support: Report
  10. Huawei P30 Pro Leaked Hands-On Images Show 4 Rear Cameras
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2019. All rights reserved.