  Facebook Launches Manage Activity Tool to Make It Easier to Bulk Delete Old Posts

Facebook Launches Manage Activity Tool to Make It Easier to Bulk Delete Old Posts

Facebook’s Manage Activity tool is live on the Facebook Lite app but not on the regular Facebook app.

By Vineet Washington | Updated: 3 June 2020 13:56 IST
Facebook Launches Manage Activity Tool to Make It Easier to Bulk Delete Old Posts

Facebook Manage Activity tool can be found in the Activity Log section

Highlights
  • Facebook has introduced a Manage Activity tool
  • It allows users to sort old posts in bulk
  • Manage Activity is available on the Facebook Lite app as of now

Facebook is adding a new Manage Activity tool allowing users to easily sort their old posts all in one place. The company stated in its blog that this feature would first come to mobile and Facebook Lite app, after which it would be available for desktop. This Manage Activity feature is part of the Activity Log section and lets users archive or trash old posts in bulk. There are filters to better sort the posts as well. In the blog post, Facebook also added that it would continue to build functionality for this tool.

Facebook Manage Activity tool

As per the Facebook blog post, this Manage Activity tool is aimed at allowing users to easily manage their old posts. It lets users archive old content that is then not visible to others but is still kept on Facebook for the user only. Users can also move old posts to the trash and these posts will stay there for 30 days before being permanently deleted. Users can, however, restore them or delete them manually if they so choose. Further, both these actions can be performed in bulk, meaning users can manage all their old posts at once with the help of filters. These filters include categories, date, and people, with more options in each of them.

Facebook manage acticity tool inline asfs

Manage Activity tool has a Filter option

How to use Facebook Manage Activity tool?

To use the Manage Activity tool, go to the Activity Log section and tap on Manage Activity. Here, you will see all your posts in a selectable style list along with two options – Archive and Trash. Each post can be individually selected and once you are satisfied with your selection, tap on either Archive or Trash.

Facebook stated in its blog that this feature would be added to “mobile and Facebook Lite app”. Notably, the Manage Activity tool is currently live on the Facebook Lite app, but it is yet to appear in the mobile browser version of Facebook.

 

Is Realme TV the best TV under ₹ 15,000 in India? We discussed this on Orbital, our weekly technology podcast, which you can subscribe to via Apple Podcasts or RSS, download the episode, or just hit the play button below.

 

Facebook Launches Manage Activity Tool to Make It Easier to Bulk Delete Old Posts
