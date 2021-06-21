Technology News
  Facebook Live Audio Rooms Rolling Out in the US, Users Can Also Listen to Select Podcasts

Facebook Live Audio Rooms Rolling Out in the US, Users Can Also Listen to Select Podcasts

Facebook will allow public figures with verified accounts to start live audio rooms and invite anyone else to speak.

By Associated Press | Updated: 21 June 2021 16:52 IST
Live Audio Rooms enable users to join live conversations with public figures and others

Highlights
  • Facebook announced its audio plans to push into audio streams in April
  • Zuckerberg has appeared on the video streaming app Clubhouse in the past
  • Live audio is particularly difficult to moderate

Facebook is launching podcasts and live audio streams in the US on Monday to keep users engaged on its platform and to compete with emerging rivals.

Facebook says it is allowing public figures with verified accounts to start live audio rooms and invite anyone else to speak. A handful of podcasts will be available to people in the US at first and the company plans to add more down the line.

CEO Mark Zuckerberg, who has appeared on the video streaming app Clubhouse in the past, hosted his own live audio room on his Facebook page last week.

“Live Audio Rooms and podcasts rolling out in the US is just the beginning of our audio journey," wrote Fidji Simo, head of the Facebook app, in a blog post Monday. “Looking ahead, we are working with creators who will use our audio tools to further develop and launch Soundbites — short-form, creative audio clips."

But podcasts and live audio have also been an outlet for racism, misinformation, and extremist material. Live audio is particularly difficult to moderate, compared with traditional social media posts.

Facebook, which announced its audio plans to push into audio streams in April, says its rules apply to live audio and podcasts and anyone can report offending material.

“In addition, our broader integrity and safety work and the tools we have built for proactively and automatically identifying harmful content are great building blocks, but we plan to adapt tech and processes as we learn more," the company said in a prepared statement.

The company says that it may also retain live audio after it is no longer live to enforce its policies, which will be done both by human moderators and machine learning.

What were the best games at E3 2021? We discussed this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
OnePlus Becomes Sub-Brand of Oppo as a Result of the Merger, Leaked Memo Shows

