Technology News
loading

Facebook Launches Tuned, a New Shared Space App for Couples

Tuned, created by Facebook's New Product Experimentation (NPE) team, is currently only available in the US and Canada.

By Reuters | Updated: 8 April 2020 12:18 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
Facebook Launches Tuned, a New Shared Space App for Couples

Tuned is currently ranked no. 872 in the US and no. 550 in Canada, according to Sensor Tower

Highlights
  • Tuned app allows partners to chat, share photos, music
  • It is available only on Apple's App Store in the US and Canada
  • Facebook's New Product Experimentation (NPE) team created Tuned

Facebook on Tuesday launched a new social app for couples called "Tuned" that allows partners to chat, share photos, music and have a timeline of shared memories between them.

The Tuned app is currently available only on Apple's App Store in the United States and Canada, according to data from industry site Sensor Tower.

Facebook's New Product Experimentation (NPE) team, which created Tuned, describes the app as: "A private space where you and your significant other can just be yourselves. With Tuned, you can be as mushy, quirky, and silly as you are together in person, even when you're apart. Creatively express your love, share your mood, exchange music, and build a digital scrapbook of your special moments."

Tuned is currently ranked No. 872 in the US and No. 550 in Canada in the social networking category, Sensor Tower said.

NPE was created last year to focus on launching consumer-focused experimental apps. In February, the team launched a photo and video sharing app, "Hobbi".

On its Facebook page, the team says, "NPE Team apps will be aligned with Facebook's mission of giving people the power to build community but will focus on shipping entirely new experiences. We decided to use this separate brand name to help set the appropriate expectations with users that NPE Team apps will change very rapidly and will be shut down if we learn that they're not useful to people."

NPE Team elaborates further on the reason for its creation, "Oftentimes starting small is the best way to make the biggest discoveries. That's why we started NPE – a team focused on building new products and experiences... Many of the products we create will start small and may not resonate with everyone. And we expect many will be shutdown as a result. That's okay. Because we believe building without fear of failure is the only way to achieve success."

© Thomson Reuters 2020

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Facebook, Tuned
Mysterious LG Phone With 8GB RAM, Qualcomm 'Lito' Processor Spotted on Geekbench

Related Stories

Facebook Launches Tuned, a New Shared Space App for Couples
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Mobiles
In Mobiles and Tablets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. The Best Hindi Movies on Amazon Prime Video in India
  2. Microsoft Engineer Adapts Fan-Tracking App for COVID-19 Use
  3. Asrani, Sanjay Mishra, Two More Join The Lion King Hindi Dub Cast
  4. OnePlus 8 Series to Launch April 14: Everything We Think We Know So Far
  5. The Best Hindi Movies on Disney+ Hotstar in India
  6. Infinix Note 7, Infinix Note 7 Lite Listed Online Ahead of Launch
  7. OnePlus Details Its Fast Wireless Charging Tech That Delivers 30W Output
  8. WhatsApp Changes Rules for Forwards to Check Misinformation
  9. Nvidia GeForce RTX 2080 Super, 2070 Super for Gaming Laptops Launched
  10. Vu Premium 4K LED Android TV Review
#Latest Stories
  1. Facebook Launches Tuned, a New Shared Space App for Couples
  2. Mysterious LG Phone With 8GB RAM, Qualcomm 'Lito' Processor Spotted on Geekbench
  3. Apple Over-Ear Headphones, AirPods X Earphones to Launch in 2020: Report
  4. Samsung Galaxy Fold 2 May Come With a 256GB Storage Base Model, Galaxy Z Flip 5G Model Expected: Reports
  5. Microsoft Engineer Adapts Fan-Tracking App for COVID-19 Use
  6. OnePlus Warp Charge 30 Wireless Charging Tech Announced Ahead of OnePlus 8 Pro Debut
  7. Oppo A92, Oppo A52 Specifications Tipped in Google Play Console Listings, Snapdragon 665 SoC and Android 10 Expected: Report
  8. Roscosmos Says US President Donald Trump Paving Way to Seize Other Planets
  9. WhatsApp May Soon Bring Advanced Search Messages Feature, New Auto-Download Rule to Android
  10. Government Said to Ask TikTok, Facebook to Remove Users Spreading Coronavirus Misinformation
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2020. All rights reserved.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com