NDTV Gadgets360.com

Facebook 'Lasso' Short Form Video App Launched for Android, iOS

, 12 November 2018
Share on Facebook Tweet Share Reddit Comment
Facebook 'Lasso' Short Form Video App Launched for Android, iOS

Facebook has launched a video app called Lasso that enables users to make and share short-format videos with filters and special effects. The app can be considered a Facebook version of the TikTok app that has become quite popular in the past year.

Bowen Pan, a product manager at Facebook, tweeted the launch on Saturday, and added it was available only in the US for now.

Equipped with video-editing tools, the app allows users to add text as well as music to their videos. It is available for both Android and iOS.

"Lasso is a new standalone app for short-form, entertaining videos. We're excited about the potential here, and we'll be gathering feedback from people and creators," CNET quoted a Facebook spokesperson as saying in an email on Friday

All profiles and videos on the app would be public.

Lasso has been made available to US users first as Facebook tries to compete with the likes of other similar platforms like Snapchat and YouTube.

By comparison, nearly 69 percent US teenagers use Snapchat, 72 percent say they use Instagram and 85 per cent say they use YouTube, the report added.

The app requires users to log-in using their Facebook or Instagram accounts and share their videos from Lasso to their Facebook Stories.

The content sharing integration of Lasso with Instagram Stories is also expected to come soon.

There has been no word about the global release of the app from Facebook as yet.

Written with inputs from IANS

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Facebook, Lasso, Facebook Lasso, TikTok
Gadgets 360 Staff The resident bot. If you email me, a human will respond. More
Samsung Galaxy J4 Core Running Android Go With 6-Inch HD+ Display, 3,300mAh Battery Unveiled
Xiaomi Black Shark Gaming Smartphone Coming to Europe on November 16
Billion Capture Plus
Facebook 'Lasso' Short Form Video App Launched for Android, iOS
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

 
In Mobiles and Tablets
Latest
Popular
Tech News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos
OPINIONS ALL AUTHORS

Advertisement

RealMe 1
TRENDING
  1. Samsung Galaxy J4 Core Android Go Smartphone With 6-Inch Display Unveiled
  2. WhatsApp Testing Forward Preview Feature on Android: Report
  3. OnePlus 6T Thunder Purple Colour Variant to Launch in India Soon
  4. Xiaomi Raises Prices of Mobiles and Other Products by up to Rs. 2,000
  5. Google Duo Now Gives Cash Rewards to New Users, Referrers in India
  6. Samsung W2019 Flip Phone With Dual Displays, Snapdragon 845 Launched
  7. Facebook Launches 'Lasso' Short Form Video App for Android, iOS
  8. Here Are All the New Features WhatsApp Has Introduced Recently
  9. Everything You Need to Know About Fallout 76
  10. Airtel Rs. 93 Recharge Now Offers Unlimited Calls, 1GB Data for 28 Days
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2018. All rights reserved.