Technology News
loading
  • Home
  • Apps
  • Apps News
  • Facebook Launches Experimental App on Apple Watch for 'Closest Friends'

Facebook Launches Experimental App on Apple Watch for 'Closest Friends'

Facebook’s Kit app for Apple Watch is not available in India.

By Abhik Sengupta | Updated: 15 April 2020 18:45 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
Facebook Launches Experimental App on Apple Watch for 'Closest Friends'

Kit app allows users to send audio recording, emoji, and more to closed ones

Highlights
  • The Kit app is launched by Facebook's NPE team
  • The app is not available in India
  • Kit app is listed on the App Store as a free download

Facebook's internal R&D team, New Product Experimentation (NPE), has a launched new app for Apple Watch that allows users to "keep in touch" with their close ones. The app is called "Kit" (Keep in Touch) and is available on Apple App store for free. From what it appears, the Kit app is essentially a simplified version of Facebook's Messenger app on Apple Watch for keeping in touch with only a few people. The development of the app by Facebook's NPE team comes at a time when people around the world are extensively using social media apps to stay in touch with friends, colleagues, and families owning to coronavirus pandemic.

Although the app is currently not available in India, from its description available on the App Store, we have a fair idea of how Kit works. To use the Kit app, Apple Watch users first need to link their device to the app by scanning a QR code on the watch or by entering an access code at fb.com/devices. In this case, it is assumed that the QR code on the watch is scanned by the Kit app on iPhone.

The users then need to select the Messenger contact they wish to stay in touch with using Kit.

The app on the Watch allows users to send "audio recording, emoji, location sharing, scribble, or dictation input," with "one tap" - similar to how iMessage on the Apple Watch works. At the same time, users can receive notifications on the Apple Watch from their close ones.

Notably, Facebook already has a Messenger app that works on Apple Watch, however, the Kit appears to be focused more on keeping up with "closest" contacts only. More information from Facebook over the app is expected in the coming weeks.

Meanwhile, a report by TechCrunch claimed that the Kit app is currently only available in Canada.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Facebook, Facebook Kit app, Keep in Touch app
Abhik Sengupta When not at work, Abhik is planning his next trip to the hills. He can endlessly talk about films, politics, and Danish Hygge, especially over chai. More
MIUI 12 User Interface Leaked Via Beta Version of Mi Settings App: Report

Related Stories

Facebook Launches Experimental App on Apple Watch for 'Closest Friends'
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Mobiles
In Mobiles and Tablets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. 500,000 Hacked Zoom Accounts Being Sold on Dark Web: Report
  2. OnePlus 8 Pro, OnePlus 8 Price in India Could Be Different From the US
  3. Tata Sky Broadband Introduces 1500GB FUP Cap on Unlimited Plans
  4. OnePlus 8 Pro, OnePlus 8 With Snapdragon 865 SoC, Up to 12GB RAM Launched
  5. OxygenOS on OnePlus 8 Series Brings New Dark Theme, and a Lot More
  6. Redmi AirDots S True Wireless Earphones Launched
  7. Google's Latest Doodle in India Is a Thank You to Coronavirus Helpers
  8. Swiggy New ‘Grocery Tab’ Launched in 125 Cities, Offers 2-Hour Delivery
  9. PM Modi Encourages Citizens to Download Aarogya Setu App
  10. PUBG Mobile Arctic Mode Launching Tomorrow: What We Know
#Latest Stories
  1. Apple-Google Alliance Welcomed by European Coronavirus App Platform
  2. Realme TV Models Spotted on Bluetooth SIG, 32-Inch Display Size Tipped
  3. Facebook Launches Experimental App on Apple Watch for 'Closest Friends'
  4. MIUI 12 User Interface Leaked Via Beta Version of Mi Settings App: Report
  5. Nokia 8 Sirocco Starts Receiving Android 10 Update in India
  6. WhatsApp Beta for iPhone Adds New Context Menu, Removes Share Sheet Integration
  7. Honor 30, Honor 30 Pro, Honor 30 Pro+ With 4,000mAh Battery Launched: Price, Specifications
  8. Zomato Starts Showing Body Temperature of Its Delivery Executives Amid Coronavirus Outbreak
  9. Google Developing Its Own Mobile Chip for 2021 Pixel Phones: Report
  10. TikTok Flaw Allows Hackers to Put Fake Videos on Your Account: Report
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2020. All rights reserved.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com