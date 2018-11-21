NDTV Gadgets360.com

Facebook, Instagram Outage on Tuesday Caused by Server Problem

, 21 November 2018
Share on Facebook Tweet Share Reddit Comment
Facebook, Instagram Outage on Tuesday Caused by Server Problem

Highlights

  • Facebook on Tuesday said the issues were due to a server software problem
  • It was the second such instance in the past two weeks
  • The issue has now been resolved, said Facebook

Facebook said Tuesday users had trouble accessing the social network and its other applications such as Instagram for a chunk of the day due to a server software problem.

It was the second instance in the past two weeks in which technical issues appeared to affect access to Facebook.

"Earlier today, a server configuration caused intermittent problems across all apps globally, creating a degraded experience for users," a Facebook spokesperson told AFP.

"The issue has since been resolved, we are back to 100 percent for everyone, and we're sorry for any inconvenience."

The independent monitoring site Downdetector showed a map indicating that outages affected most parts of the world, especially in North America, Europe, and Asia.

Outages seemed to stretch from the early morning into the afternoon in California, where the leading social network has its headquarters.

The hashtag #FacebookDown trended on Twitter.

Tweeted banter included jokes about people actually getting work done, meeting one another in real life, or flocking to Twitter while not being able to get to Facebook.

Facebook, which operates the Instagram photo-sharing platform and the WhatsApp and Messenger applications, has been under pressure in recent weeks over its handling of misinformation campaigns, and its hiring of a consultancy that sought to do damage control for the company.

Facebook has more than 2.2 billion active users worldwide.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Facebook, Instagram, WhatsApp, Facebook Messenger
Black Friday Sales 2018: What to Buy and How You Can Prepare Yourself
Reliance Jio Launches VoLTE-Based International Roaming Services, Between India-Japan
Pricee
Facebook, Instagram Outage on Tuesday Caused by Server Problem
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

 
In Mobiles and Tablets
Latest
Popular
Tech News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos
OPINIONS ALL AUTHORS

Advertisement

Billion Capture Plus
TRENDING
  1. Samsung Galaxy A9 (2018) vs OnePlus 6T
  2. Flipkart Sale on Google-Certified Android TVs Kicks Off Tonight
  3. This Made-in-India Bowling Machine Can Hit 130kph Without Electricity
  4. Xiaomi Redmi Note 6 Pro: 5 Things You Need to Know
  5. Realme 2 Pro Update With Front Camera Optimisation to Roll Out This Week
  6. Samsung Galaxy A9 (2018) India Launch Set for Today, Watch Live Stream
  7. Best Mobile Phones Under Rs. 7,000 [November 2018]
  8. George R.R. Martin Clarifies Game of Thrones Prequel Timeline
  9. OnePlus 6 Gets a SIM-Free Global Data Roaming Service
  10. Samsung Galaxy A9 (2018) With Quad Rear Camera Setup Launched in India
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2018. All rights reserved.