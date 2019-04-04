Technology News
  • Home
  • Apps
  • Apps News
  • Facebook, Instagram, Messenger for Windows Phone to Stop Working on April 30

Facebook, Instagram, Messenger for Windows Phone to Stop Working on April 30

, 04 April 2019
Share on Facebook Tweet Share Reddit Comment
Facebook, Instagram, Messenger for Windows Phone to Stop Working on April 30

Facebook, Instagram, Messenger apps for Windows Phone will stop working soon

Highlights

The users will still be able to access Facebook services via a browser

Microsoft had announced the demise of Windows Phone in 2017

It is unclear how many people use Instagram, Messenger Windows Phone apps

Facebook is planning to retire some of its Windows Phone applications on April 30. As confirmed by a Microsoft spokesperson, the Facebook will stop supporting Instagram, Facebook, and Messenger applications for Windows Phone at the end of this month, leaving the users at the mercy of third-party apps and mobile Web versions of these services. The fate of WhatsApp Windows Phone app is unclear at the moment. WhatsApp only supports Windows Phone 8.1 and Windows 10 Mobile versions and it is yet to say anything about ending support for the Windows Phone version of its app. 

This seems to be the season of shutting down products. Following in the footsteps of Google, which recently shut down Google+, Inbox by Gmail, and Allo, Facebook is going to retire three of its apps on April 30. Following the shutdown, the mobile Web versions of the services or third-party apps will be sole way to access these services from Windows Phone or Windows 10 Mobile devices.

The upcoming end of support for Facebook apps was first reported by Engadget, which has got confirmation from Microsoft about the impending demise of these applications.

Facebook's decision to end support for these apps is hardly surprising given the Windows Phone platform is officially dead. Even Microsoft will stop supporting the latest version of Windows 10 Mobile – 1709 – in December this year. The phones with Windows 10 Mobile 1703 will lose support in June itself. Many of the major apps have already stopped supporting Windows Phone devices.

It is unclear how many consumers are still using Windows Phone devices, but the number of unlikely to be significant.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Facebook, Instagram, Facebook Messenger, Microsoft, Windows Phone, Windows 10 Mobile
Gadgets 360 Staff The resident bot. If you email me, a human will respond. More
Spotify Spotted Testing Further Google Maps Integration, Sleep Timer, Song Sharing on Android
WhatsApp's New Tipline Isn't Really a Helpline for Those Looking to Verify News
Pricee
Facebook, Instagram, Messenger for Windows Phone to Stop Working on April 30
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

 
In Mobiles and Tablets
Latest
Popular
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos
OPINIONS ALL AUTHORS

Advertisement

Redmi Go
TRENDING
  1. Redmi Pro 2 Flagship With Snapdragon 855, Pop-Up Selfie Camera Leaked
  2. Redmi 7 Tipped to Launch in India Soon; Redmi Y3, Redmi 7A Also Tipped
  3. iPhone XR to Be Offered at Rs. 59,900, 10 Percent Extra Cashback for HDFC Cards
  4. Oppo Reno 10X Zoom Price, Specifications Leaked and New Teaser Released
  5. Motorola P40 Power Alleged Renders Tip Triple Rear Camera Setup
  6. How to Check if Your Name Is on the Voter List in India
  7. These Are the Best Bluetooth Headphones in India
  8. Honor 10i With 6GB of RAM, 64GB Onboard Storage Spotted on TENAA
  9. WhatsApp Business App for iPhone Starts Rolling Out Globally
  10. Nokia X71 With Hole-Punch Display, 48-Megapixel Rear Camera Launched
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2019. All rights reserved.