Technology News
loading

Facebook, Instagram Ban Content Promoting 'Conversion Therapy'

The move is an extension of an existing ban on ads that promote the tactic, which medical experts consider ineffective and often harmful.

By Agence France-Presse | Updated: 11 July 2020 11:37 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
Facebook, Instagram Ban Content Promoting 'Conversion Therapy'

Facebook said it doesn't allow attacks against people based on sexual orientation or gender identity

Highlights
  • Facebook and Instagram are updating policies to ban conversion therapy
  • A Facebook spokesperson said, "We are always reviewing our policies"
  • Conversion therapy "interventions" reportedly include electric shock

Facebook on Friday said it is banning content that promotes "conversion therapy," which is based on the unfounded notion that gays can change their sexual orientation through psychological or spiritual intervention.

Facebook and its image-centric social network Instagram are updating policies to require removal of content that directly promotes conversion therapy when such posts are flagged by users, according to the California-based internet giant.

The move is an extension of an existing ban on ads that promote the tactic, which medical experts consider ineffective and often harmful.

"We don't allow attacks against people based on sexual orientation or gender identity and are updating our policies to ban the promotion of conversion therapy services," a Facebook spokesperson said in response to an AFP inquiry.

"We are always reviewing our policies and will continue to consult with experts and people with personal experiences to inform our approach."

Conversion therapy "interventions" include electric shock, food deprivation and chemically-induced nausea, the American Medical Association has said in a report.

Empirical evidence demonstrates that sexuality and gender identities in people vary naturally, with the idea of "conversion" a misconception, the report said.

Such "sexual orientation change efforts" not only don't work, they may cause significant distress, the AMA said, citing a study showing they caused depression, anxiety, alienation, and other ill effects.

Another study cited by the AMA found that nearly 30 percent of people who underwent conversion therapy reported suicide attempts.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Facebook, Instagram, Conversion therapy
Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey Donates $3 Million to Test Universal Basic Income

Related Stories

Facebook, Instagram Ban Content Promoting 'Conversion Therapy'
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Mobiles
In Mobiles and Tablets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. OnePlus Nord Specifications Leaked Ahead of Launch: Report
  2. Airtel Expands Rs. 99, Rs. 129, Rs. 199 Recharge Plans to More Circles: Report
  3. Xiaomi Teases India Launch for Redmi Note 9 on Twitter
  4. OnePlus Nord Confirmed to Launch in India on July 21
  5. Poco M2 Pro vs Redmi Note 9 Pro vs Realme 6: Which Is the Best?
  6. Motorola One Vision Plus With Triple Rear Cameras, Snapdragon 665 Launched
  7. Unusual Gel-Like Substance on Moon Finally Identified: Study
  8. OnePlus Pods True Wireless Earbuds Teased Ahead of OnePlus Nord Launch
  9. Poco M2 Pro Review
  10. OnePlus Nord Said to Pack a 48-Megapixel Primary Camera
#Latest Stories
  1. Facebook, Instagram Ban Content Promoting 'Conversion Therapy'
  2. Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey Donates $3 Million to Test Universal Basic Income
  3. Facebook Repairs Bug That Prompted Brief iOS App Outages
  4. Apple Supplier Foxconn Said to Plan $1 Billion Investment in India
  5. US Unveils Tariffs on France Over Digital Tax but Delays Collection
  6. Amazon Bans, Then Un-Bans TikTok From Employee Mobile Devices
  7. OnePlus Pods True Wireless Earbuds Teased, Tipped to be Sold via Amazon India
  8. Apple’s New MacBook Air to Go Into Mass Production in Q4, Redesigned MacBook Pro Models Planned for 2021: Kuo
  9. Oppo Enco W31, Oppo Enco M31 Wireless Headphones Get Temporary Price Cuts in India
  10. PUBG Mobile, Spotify, Tinder, Many Other iOS Apps Back After Brief Outage, Facebook SDK May Be the Cause
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2020. All rights reserved.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com