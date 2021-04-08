Technology News
loading
  • Home
  • Apps
  • Apps News
  • Facebook Hotline Being Tested as Live Audio Chat Rival to Clubhouse

Facebook Hotline Being Tested as Live Audio Chat Rival to Clubhouse

Hotline provides users with a blend of voice, text, and video options for participating in online discussions with hosts.

By Agence France-Presse | Updated: 8 April 2021 10:04 IST
Facebook Hotline Being Tested as Live Audio Chat Rival to Clubhouse

Photo Credit: hotline.co

Facebook workers will moderate Hotline events and evict anyone who violates rules they have set

Highlights
  • Users can ask questions in writing, which is not possible on Clubhouse
  • Facebook has been testing several other platforms
  • These include a question-and-answer product called Venue

Facebook on Wednesday launched an experimental online forum called Hotline, an attempt by the social media giant to keep up with the live audio trend made popular by the likes of Clubhouse.

Social media stalwarts are scrambling to prevent users from being lured away by audio-only online rivals.

The Facebook application is essentially a spin on Reddit's Ask Me Anything sessions and Clubhouse, the audio-only social media sensation launched a year ago which has boomed during the pandemic.

Hotline provides users with a blend of voice, text and video options for participating in online discussions with hosts. 

Users can ask questions in writing, which is not possible on Clubhouse. Speakers, meanwhile, can choose who to invite "on stage" to speak.

"With Hotline, we're hoping to understand how interactive, live multimedia Q&As can help people learn from experts in areas like professional skills, just as it helps those experts build their businesses," a Facebook spokeswoman told AFP.

Session headliners will have the option of turning on their Web cameras to be seen, and can also remove abusive comments from text chats, Facebook said, confirming an earlier report on the website TechCrunch.

Facebook workers will moderate Hotline events and evict anyone who violates rules they have set for what is acceptable, according to the TechCrunch report.

The spokeswoman said Facebook has been testing several other platforms.

These include a question-and-answer product called Venue and collaborative music apps called Collab and BARS which are more akin to TikTok. However testing on an audio calling app called CatchUp ended last year. 

Facebook has increased its live video and audio abilities on both its main site and its sister site Instagram following the success of the Zoom videoconferencing service and Clubhouse.

What is the best phone under Rs. 15,000 in India right now? We discussed this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Later (starting at 27:54), we speak to OK Computer creators Neil Pagedar and Pooja Shetty. Orbital is available on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify, and wherever you get your podcasts.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Facebook, Hotline, Clubhouse
Twitch Will Ban Users for 'Severe Misconduct' That Occurs Away From Its Site

Related Stories

Facebook Hotline Being Tested as Live Audio Chat Rival to Clubhouse
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. JioFiber Offers 30 Days Extra Validity on All Annual Plans
  2. Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos Tops Forbes World’s Billionaires List Once Again
  3. How to Get e-Pass for Travelling During Night Curfew in Delhi
  4. How to Find Nearest COVID-19 Vaccination Centre Online: Follow These Steps
  5. PUBG Mobile Permanently Bans Over 1.6 Million Players: Here’s Why
  6. Dell G15, Alienware M15 Ryzen Edition R5 Gaming Laptops, New Monitors Launched
  7. Mi 11 Ultra Amazon Availability Confirmed Ahead of April 23 Launch
  8. OnePlus Watch First Impressions: It’s About Time
  9. Realme Buds Air 2 Neo TWS Earbuds With Active Noise Cancellation Launched
  10. Android Malware Discovered on Google Play That Spreads Via WhatsApp
#Latest Stories
  1. Apple to Start Enforcing New App Privacy Notifications in Coming Weeks
  2. Facebook Hotline Being Tested as Live Audio Chat Rival to Clubhouse
  3. Twitch Will Ban Users for 'Severe Misconduct' That Occurs Away From Its Site
  4. Android Malware Using Fake App to Spread Via WhatsApp Discovered on Google Play: Check Point Research
  5. Realme Buds Air 2 Neo TWS Earbuds With Up to 28 Hours of Battery, Active Noise Cancellation Launched
  6. Mi 11 Ultra Amazon Availability Confirmed Ahead of April 23 Launch in India
  7. Dell G15, Alienware M15 Ryzen Edition R5 Gaming Laptops With RTX 30 GPUs, New Gaming Monitors Launched
  8. Oppo Patents Mobile Gaming Controller With Built-in Earphone Storage: Report
  9. E3 2021 Will Be All-Digital Owing to COVID-19, Regular Physical Event Scheduled for 2022
  10. Oppo A35 Price, Specifications, and Images Surface Online via China Telecom Listing
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2021. All rights reserved.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com