Facebook Rolls Out Holi-Themed Avatar Stickers to Celebrate Festival of Colours: How to Use

Facebook and Facebook Messenger users can find these new Avatar stickers in the comment composer box by clicking on the smiley button.

By Tasneem Akolawala | Updated: 26 March 2021 18:37 IST
Holi-themed Avatar stickers celebrate the festival through colourful graphics

Highlights
  • Facebook users will first need to create their avatars
  • Users can find avatar creator in the Bookmarks section
  • Google also has an easter egg to celebrate Holi festival

Facebook has launched Holi-themed Avatar stickers at the onset of the festival of colours. These stickers are live in the Facebook app and Facebook Messenger as well. ﻿ Facebook says that more than four million people in India have made over 6.6 million posts and comments about Holi on the social media platform. These new stickers have been introduced with the aim to give people more options to express during the festival period. Holi 2021 begins on Sunday, March 28 and ends on the next day.

The social media platform says that the new Holi-themed Avatar stickers are already live on Facebook and Facebook Messenger. Users can find these new Avatar stickers in the comment composer box by clicking on the smiley button. If you can't see the stickers, try updating to the latest version and booting the app once again.

How to use Holi-themed Avatar stickers on Facebook, Facebook Messenger

To use the new Holi-themed Avatar stickers on Facebook or Messenger, users need to first create their new Avatar by going to comment composer. You can create your avatar and use the Holi-themed Avatar stickers on Facebook and Facebook Messenger by following the steps below:

  1. Click on the Smiley icon in the comment composer
  2. Head to the sticker tab, click on Create You Avatar. Alternatively, you can also find the avatar creator in the Bookmarks section in your Facebook app.
  3. Create your avatar by selecting your skin tone and hair. Once the avatar is made, the new Holi stickers will appear in the sticker library when you are posting or commenting on Facebook posts, or while using Messenger.

Alongside Facebook, Google is also celebrating Holi with a special 'easter egg' on its search results page for smartphone and desktop users. To experience it, users will need to search for the word 'Holi' or 'Holi festival', and then click or tap the image of three bowls of colour that appear in the info card in the sidebar. You will be able to spread some festive colour all over the page by clicking or tapping anywhere.

Further reading: Facebook, Facebook Messenger, Holi
Tasneem Akolawala
Tasneem Akolawala is a Senior Reporter for Gadgets 360. Her reporting expertise encompasses smartphones, wearables, apps, social media, and the overall tech industry. She reports out of Mumbai, and also writes about the ups and downs in the Indian telecom sector. Tasneem can be reached on Twitter at @MuteRiot, and leads, tips, and releases can be sent to tasneema@ndtv.com. More
Snapchat Remix Feature Confirmed to Be in Testing, Will Rival TikTok Duets

