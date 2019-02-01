NDTV Gadgets360.com
  Facebook Gets Native Resolution Support for iPhone XR, iPhone XS Max, 2018 iPad Pro

Facebook Gets Native Resolution Support for iPhone XR, iPhone XS Max, 2018 iPad Pro

, 01 February 2019
Facebook Gets Native Resolution Support for iPhone XR, iPhone XS Max, 2018 iPad Pro

Facebook updates its iOS app to better support new iPhones

Highlights

  • Facebook for iOS updates to version 206.0
  • The update brings native screen resolution support for iPhone XR, XS Max
  • It also brings support for 11-inch 12.9-inch iPad Pros

Facebook has updated its iOS app to finally bring native higher resolution support iPhone XS Max and iPhone XR phones. This update comes months after the launch of the two phones, and up until now the app used to scale iPhone XS 5.8-inch resolution on these two phones, and run in compatibility mode. Facebook's latest update also brings support for the new iPad Pro variants that come in 11-inch and 12.9-inch options. The black bars that used to show on the tablet have now been removed with the latest update.

Facebook app for iOS users has been updated to version 206.0, and while it brings under the hood improvements for other iPhone users, it also introduces native higher resolution support. This means that the app can now take full advantage of the larger screens, and show more content. The text will also be sharper as the pixels will no longer be artificially stretched as well.

9to5Mac as the first to spot these changes, and it also states that the update also removes the black bars from the sides of the new iPad Pro screen, with native full-screen support for the 11-inch and 12.9-inch iPad Pro as well.

Apart from the main Facebook app, Messenger app also got the same support via an update earlier this week. You can update the Facebook app from the App Store right away.

Facebook recently also revealed that it plans to combine its three messaging platforms - Facebook Messenger, WhatsApp Messenger, and Instagram - but the merged entity won't be released until at least 2020. CEO Mark Zuckerberg claims that one of the major reasons why Facebook wants to move forward with the integration is making end-to-end encryption default in more of the company's products.

Further reading: Facebook, iPhone XR, iPhone XS Max
Tasneem Akolawala When not expelling tech wisdom, Tasneem feeds on good stories that strike on all those emotional chords. She loves road trips, a good laugh, and interesting people. She ... More
Facebook Gets Native Resolution Support for iPhone XR, iPhone XS Max, 2018 iPad Pro
