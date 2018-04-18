Amid controversies around data abuse through its social network, Facebook has now added expanded its app's use cases by enabling an option for mobile recharges in India. The new option is initially available within the latest Facebook app for Android devices. However, users with an iPhone need to wait for sometime to get a similar experience. The latest development emerges days after Facebook-owned WhatsApp started letting users make peer-to-peer (P2P) payments in the country and counters apps such as Paytm, FreeCharge, and MobiKwik that all offer mobile recharge solutions. You need to visit Google Play to download the latest Facebook app to get the new mobile recharge option.

To access the new option, go to the hamburger icon that sits next to the notifications icon and then tap the Mobile Recharge option. On some versions, the option is available titled Mobile Top-Up. If it's not available on the general screen, you can check the availability of the recharge option by tapping the See More option.

Once you've accessed the mobile recharge option, the Facebook app will show you a welcome screen that will specify all the credit and debit cards that you've already added to your Facebook account if you ever purchased any ads in the past. Now, you'll just need to tap Recharge Now button from the welcome screen and then you'll be asked to enter your mobile phone details. The app automatically selects the operator of the entered number most of the times. But if it's not selecting by its own, you can choose your operator manually by tapping the Select Operator dropdown list. After that, you need to enter a recharge amount. It is worth noting here that the app also has a feature to provide you with all the available packs for your mobile number. You just need to tap Browse Plans button that is available next to amount textbox to view packs for your number.

After selecting a particular pack or entering a recharge amount, the Facebook app takes you to the Order Details page from where you can select any of the previously added credit or debit card or add a new one by selecting the Credit or Debit Card option. Now, there is a Place Order button that you need to press to proceed with the recharge process. The app will ask for an OTP or 3D secure password to accomplish the recharge. Lastly, the app will send you a confirmation receipt after it completes the recharge process.

It is worth noting here that the Facebook app is currently accepting payments for mobile recharges only through credit and debit cards. This means you won't be able to recharge your account using net banking, UPI, or any other payments methods. The app also doesn't allow you to integrate any of your mobile wallets. This certainly makes sense as Facebook is apparently aiming to take on existing mobile wallets by adding new payment features to its platform.