  Facebook F8 Refresh: Business Messaging Changes Rolled Out for Instagram, WhatsApp

Facebook F8 Refresh: Business Messaging Changes Rolled Out for Instagram, WhatsApp

Facebook said WhatsApp would support more types of messages.

By Reuters | Updated: 3 June 2021 10:29 IST
Facebook F8 Refresh: Business Messaging Changes Rolled Out for Instagram, WhatsApp

Photo Credit: WhatsApp

WhatsApp would support messages like letting businesses send alerts when an item is back in stock

Highlights
  • Facebook is focussing on expanding e-commerce
  • WhatsApp has faced a major backlash in recent months
  • Facebook has been grappling with data privacy and transparency concerns

Facebook is opening up ways for businesses to interact with customers on Instagram and WhatsApp, it said on Wednesday at its virtual developers conference 'F8 Refresh.'

The world's largest social network said it was rolling out tools so developers could build ways for businesses to message customers on Facebook-owned Instagram. Facebook said 90 percent of Instagram users follow at least one business.

Facebook said its messaging app WhatsApp would support more types of messages, like letting businesses send alerts when an item is back in stock. It is also testing a separate way for people to opt into messaging with businesses through a 'Login Connect' feature.

Facebook is focussing on expanding e-commerce, building augmented and virtual reality, and helping creators make money on its platforms, Chief Executive Mark Zuckerberg said after the company released its latest earnings report.

WhatsApp has faced a major backlash in recent months after updating its privacy policy while expanding its business messaging tools, confusing many users who were concerned that it meant their data would be shared with Facebook.

At the conference, which was held online after being cancelled last year due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Facebook also announced plans to launch new tools to allow researchers to analyse its data across public pages, groups, and events.

The company, which has been grappling with data privacy and transparency concerns in the aftermath of the Cambridge Analytica data scandal, said this new tool would be available later this year.
 

© Thomson Reuters 2021

Comments

WhatsApp, Facebook, Instagram, F8 Refresh
NASA Announces Two New Missions to Venus, to Launch at the End of Decade

