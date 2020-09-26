Technology News
loading
  • Home
  • Apps
  • Apps News
  • Facebook Events Service Gets Temporary Exemption From Apple App Store Fees

Facebook Events Service Gets Temporary Exemption From Apple App Store Fees

Facebook said in a blog post that all businesses except gaming creators would be eligible for Apple's fee exemption.

By Reuters | Updated: 26 September 2020 10:11 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
Facebook Events Service Gets Temporary Exemption From Apple App Store Fees

Facebook said it would not charge fees of its own for online events through at least August 2021

Highlights
  • Facebook stated Apple had agreed to provide three-month respite
  • Apple charges up to 30 percent of the purchase price of paid online event
  • Facebook challenged Apple's rules last month

Facebook said on Friday that businesses running paid online events on its iOS app would not need to pay a 30 percent fee to Apple for the remainder of 2020, temporarily defusing a standoff between the two tech giants.

The social media company said in a blog post that all businesses except gaming creators would be eligible for Apple's fee exemption and can process payments for the online events they run through Facebook Pay.

"Apple has agreed to provide a brief, three-month respite after which struggling businesses will have to, yet again, pay Apple the full 30 percent App Store tax," Facebook company spokesman Joe Osborne said in a statement.

Facebook said it will not charge fees of its own for online events while businesses remain closed due to the coronavirus pandemic, through at least August 2021.

Apple said Friday that such online events have always been subject to its in-app payment rules, which charge commissions between 15 percent and 30 percent of the purchase price of paid online events.

Apple said it has given businesses affected by the pandemic more time to implement the system and that Facebook is getting the same exemption until year's end it has given ClassPass and Airbnb.

Gaming creators will not receive the exemption because the service was launched in early 2018 and it is not a physical business affected by the pandemic, Apple said.

"Apple maintains a clear, consistent set of guidelines that apply equally to everyone,” Apple said in a statement.

Facebook challenged Apple's rules last month, attempting to tell users in an app update that the iPhone maker would take a cut of sales for a new online events feature, but later removed the message after Apple rejected the update.

The world's biggest social media company cast the move as a defence of small businesses and app developers, joining other developers such as Fortnite creator Epic Games, which is suing Apple on antitrust allegations over the fees.

Facebook is also wrangling with Apple over new privacy rules for iPhones that will require more notifications before tracking users across apps.

The social media giant said Apple's decision to lift the fees came with a catch excluding game creators from being able to use Facebook Pay in paid online events on iOS.

"We unfortunately had to make this concession to get the temporary reprieve for other businesses," said Vivek Sharma, vice president of Facebook Gaming.

Apple is defending an antitrust lawsuit brought by Fortnite creator Epic Games over its in-app payment rules.

© Thomson Reuters 2020

In 2020, will WhatsApp get the killer feature that every Indian is waiting for? We discussed this on Orbital, our weekly technology podcast, which you can subscribe to via Apple Podcasts or RSS, download the episode, or just hit the play button below.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Facebook, iOS, Apple
Apple Buys Cherry From Avengers: Endgame Directors, the Russo Brothers

Related Stories

Facebook Events Service Gets Temporary Exemption From Apple App Store Fees
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Mobiles
In Mobiles and Tablets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. This Face Mask Has Been Designed by People Behind iPhone and iPad
  2. Realme to Launch SLED 4K Smart TV With 55-Inch Screen Size in India Soon
  3. Samsung Galaxy F41 India Launch Set for October 8
  4. Redmi 9 Review
  5. Dell G7 15 Gaming Laptop With 300Hz Display Launched in India
  6. Vivo V20 SE With Triple Rear Cameras, Snapdragon 665 SoC Debuts
  7. Amazon Launches New Fire TV Stick (3rd Gen), Fire TV Stick Lite in India
  8. Realme’s First Phone to Run Realme UI 2.0 Out of the Box Coming Soon
  9. OnePlus 8T Price, Specifications Tipped via Amazon Listing
  10. Oppo Smart TV Launching Next Month
#Latest Stories
  1. PUBG Mobile Ban Said to Be Unlikely to Be Revoked Despite Tencent Licence Withdrawal
  2. PUBG Mobile Ban Said to Be Unlikely to Be Revoked Despite Tencent Licence Withdrawal
  3. Apple Buys Cherry From Avengers: Endgame Directors, the Russo Brothers
  4. Facebook Events Service Gets Temporary Exemption From Apple App Store Fees
  5. Samsung Galaxy A72 Will be Company’s First Penta-Camera Phone: Report
  6. OnePlus 8T Battery Specifications Confirmed, Warp Charge 65 Announced Ahead of October 14 Launch
  7. Realme SLED 4K Smart TV With 55-Inch Screen Size Launching in India Soon
  8. Canon EOS C70 With CMOS DGO Sensor, RF Lens Mount Launched, Mount Adapter EF EOS R 0.71x Debuts As Well
  9. Apple Tax Case: EU Appeals Bloc Court's Rejection of Case
  10. US DoJ Asks Judge to Allow WeChat Ban on US App Stores
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2020. All rights reserved.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com