Technology News
loading
  • Home
  • Apps
  • Apps News
  • Facebook Brings E.gg App That Lets You Design Your Own Zine Like Webpages

Facebook Brings E.gg App That Lets You Design Your Own Zine-Like Webpages

E.gg app is created by Facebook’s research and development group New Product Experimentation (NPE).

By Jagmeet Singh | Updated: 19 November 2020 14:58 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
Facebook Brings E.gg App That Lets You Design Your Own Zine-Like Webpages

Facebook’s E.gg allows users to curate images, GIFs, shapes, and text onto freeform canvases

Highlights
  • Facebook’s E.gg is available for free download on iPhone and iPad
  • The app leverages Giphy to offer GIFs for creating zine-like webpages
  • E.gg faced complaints from artists for intellectual property issues

Facebook has launched an app called E.gg for users in the US to offer them a “platform for freeform creative expression” and let them create zine-like webpages. The app, that was initially piloted earlier this year, is available for free download on Apple's App Store. Unlike Facebook's regular social networking platform where you can create profiles and pages, write posts and comments, and like and share content, E.gg is specifically designed to provide a nostalgic feel to Internet users where images, GIFs, shapes, and text can be curated onto freeform canvases. The experience is similar to how you create webpages on Tumblr.

The E.gg app is created by a research and development group at Facebook, known as the New Product Experimentation (NPE) team. It also uses Giphy, the company that Facebook acquired in May this year, to offer a number of GIFs that can be added to digital zines.

Users on Facebook's E.gg can create shareable, unique URLs of their creations to let others view their collages, even if they don't have the app installed on their devices. The app also lets users view creations made by others that it calls “bits.” Users can also add others' work to their own creations — along with attributions.

Since E.gg isn't something completely new and was adding users through a wishlist earlier, some people already used its pilot to create fan pages, guides, profiles, recipes, and collages. It was soon discovered that users can steal intellectual property of artists on the platform. Facebook's NPE team, however, attempted to address the initial problems with the app by adding the option to let users view the attribution of artistic work being used.

One of the key reasons to bring E.gg is to attract young users as Facebook reported a decline of two million daily active users in the US and Canada alone. A report by Edison Research also highlighted a massive dip of youngsters who actively access the social networking site.

That said, E.gg is still an experimental app and is limited to the US. It is also subject to change — just like other apps in the NPE portfolio.

Are iPhone 12 mini, HomePod mini the Perfect Apple Devices for India? We discussed this on Orbital, our weekly technology podcast, which you can subscribe to via Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, or RSS, download the episode, or just hit the play button below.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Facebook E.gg, E.gg app, Facebook NPE, Facebook
Jagmeet Singh Jagmeet Singh writes about consumer technology for Gadgets 360, out of New Delhi. Jagmeet is a senior reporter for Gadgets 360, and has frequently written about apps, computer security, Internet services, and telecom developments. Jagmeet is available on Twitter at @JagmeetS13 or Email at jagmeets@ndtv.com. Please send in your leads and tips. More
YouTube App Update Brings Dedicated Section for Purchased Content, Audio Ads Announced
Facebook Brings E.gg App That Lets You Design Your Own Zine-Like Webpages
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Mobiles
Trending Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Realme 7 5G Debuts With MediaTek Dimensity 800U SoC, Quad Rear Cameras
  2. Redmi Note 9 5G Series Tipped to Launch on November 26
  3. Poco M3 Set to Launch on November 24, Specifications Surface
  4. Motorola Moto G Play (2021) Spotted on Geekbench With 3GB RAM
  5. Timex iConnect Premium Active With 5-Day Battery Life Launched in India
  6. Skullcandy Crusher Evo Headphones With 40mm Drivers Launched in India
  7. Google Meet’s New Feature Allows Users to Virtually Raise Hands in Meetings
  8. Redmi Note 9 Pro Gets Android 11 Update in India
  9. PUBG Mobile Coming Back to India, Developers Have Announced
  10. Here’s How to Download Your TikTok Videos
#Latest Stories
  1. YouTube Updates Terms of Service to Run Ads on Videos by Small Creators, Without Offering Revenue Share
  2. Samsung Galaxy A12 Launch Likely as Support Page Appears on Company’s Russian Site
  3. Instagram, Facebook Messenger Get Watch Together, BTS Chat Theme, Vanish Mode Features
  4. AMD Radeon RX 6800 Graphics Card Now Available in India, AIB Models to Go on Sale From November 25
  5. Redmi Note Series Sold Over 140 Million Units Globally, Redmi Note 8 Series Saw Second Highest Sales in H1 2020
  6. Redmi Note 9 5G Launch Tipped for November 26, Redmi Note 9T Spotted on SRIM Site
  7. NordPass Report Reveals Worst Passwords of 2020; ‘123456’, ‘password’, ‘iloveyou’ Are the Usual Suspects
  8. Amazon Fire TV Devices Get Alexa in Hindi, Routines Support
  9. Google Tree Canopy Lab Tool Launches to Help Cities Plant More Trees
  10. Vivo OriginOS Rollout Details Revealed, Upcoming 'X Series' Phone to Get It First
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2020. All rights reserved.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com