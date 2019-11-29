Technology News
loading

Facebook, Instagram Back Online After Major Outage

All Facebook platforms started having trouble at 07:15pm IST on Thursday, according to Down Detector.

By | Updated: 29 November 2019 08:19 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Share Reddit Comment
Facebook, Instagram Back Online After Major Outage

"Gobble gobble, we back," Instagram tweeted

Highlights
  • Facebook restored service following a major outage on Thursday
  • Facebook blamed "an issue in one of our central software systems"
  • Users, often wryly, took to Twitter to comment on the crash

Facebook said it had restored service following a major outage on Thursday that hindered access to the social platform and its other apps such as Instagram and Messenger. Facebook blamed "an issue in one of our central software systems" for snarling connectivity for several hours. Many users, often wryly, took to Twitter to comment on the crash.

"Earlier today, people may have experienced trouble accessing Facebook's family of apps. The issue has since been resolved, we are back to 100 percent for everyone and we're sorry for any inconvenience," a company spokesman said in a statement.

“Gobble gobble, we back. We apologize for the inconvenience and wish a #HappyThanksgiving to those who celebrate!” Instagram tweeted earlier today.

Downdetector, which monitors outages on the Internet, said users of all Facebook platforms started having trouble at 1345 GMT.

As is often the case with these outages, this one seemed to hit randomly around the world, with some regions affected and others not.

Several users reported issues like not being able to post pictures and videos on their main feeds and an error message saying "Facebook Will Be Back Soon" appeared on log in attempts.

Facebook says it has 2.45 billion active monthly users across its array of products.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Facebook, Instagram
Realme 5s to Go on Sale for First Time in India Today via Flipkart, Realme.com: Price, Offers, Specifications
Panasonic Leaves Semiconductor Business With Sale to Taiwan's Nuvoton
Honor Smartphones
Facebook, Instagram Back Online After Major Outage
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

 
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos
OPINIONS ALL AUTHORS

Advertisement

Popular Mobiles
In Mobiles and Tablets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Black Friday 2019: What to Buy from India & How to Prepare
  2. Redmi Note 8 Pro Gets an Electric Blue Colour Variant in India
  3. Realme 5s to Go on Sale for First Time in India Today
  4. Samsung Reveals Android 10 Update Release Schedule for India
  5. Massive Black Hole That 'Shouldn't Even Exist' Spotted in Our Galaxy
  6. Vivo U20 Next Sale Set for December 2 via Amazon, Vivo.com
  7. Jio Rs. 149 Plan Revised to Offer 24 Days Validity, Add 300 Non-Jio Minutes
  8. Jio Rs. 444, Rs. 555 Recharges Available With Discounts: How to Avail
  9. Realme 5s Review
  10. Facebook, Instagram Back Online After Major Outage
#Latest Stories
  1. WhatsApp: Government Plans Security Audit of Chat App After Hacking Attempt
  2. Panasonic Leaves Semiconductor Business With Sale to Taiwan's Nuvoton
  3. Facebook, Instagram Back Online After Major Outage
  4. Realme 5s to Go on Sale for First Time in India Today via Flipkart, Realme.com: Price, Offers, Specifications
  5. Samsung Galaxy Note 10, Galaxy S10, Galaxy A-Series Available With Offers, Discounts in 10th Anniversary of Galaxy Smartphones Sale
  6. Vivo iQoo Neo Variant Spotted on Android Enterprise Website, Jovi OS Teased to Enter Development
  7. Samsung's Android 10 Update Schedule for India Revealed; Galaxy S10, Galaxy Note 10 Set for Upgrade in January 2020
  8. Google Photos Manual Face Tagging Feature Now Rolling Out: Here's How the Feature Works
  9. Tecno Spark Power With 6,000mAh Battery, Helio P22 SoC Launched in India: Price, Specifications
  10. Nokia 2.3 Price Leaked Ahead of Rumoured December 5 Launch, Phone Certified in Malaysia
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2019. All rights reserved.