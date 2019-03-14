Technology News

Facebook Struggles Into Day Two of Global Outage

, 14 March 2019
Share on Facebook Tweet Share Reddit Comment
Facebook Struggles Into Day Two of Global Outage

Highlights

  • A 17-hour outage made Facebook inaccessible to users across the globe
  • Thousands of users complained about the outage on Twitter
  • A number of media reports put the number of affected in the millions

Facebook struggled to restore its services fully on Thursday after a 17-hour partial outage made the world's largest social network inaccessible to users across the globe, driving a wave of online complaints.

The number of reports on the crowd-sourced DownDetector website - one of the Internet's most used sources of numbers on outages - peaked at just over 12,000, gradually falling to a couple of hundreds by early Thursday.

But with thousands of users complaining on Twitter under the hashtag #facebookdown, a number of media reports put the number affected in the millions.

The BBC and a handful of other media outlets said it was the platform's longest ever outage. Reuters was not immediately able to verify those claims.

Facebook representatives took to Twitter to update users on the problems.

A Facebook spokesman, asked by Reuters for more details, would only repeat the company's initial statement on the outage on Wednesday, saying that it was working to resolve the issue as soon as possible.

Instagram, Whatsapp and Facebook apps were down for much of Wednesday, although the photo-sharing social network said it was back up early on Thursday. Facebook was yet to provide an update on its other services.

"Anddddd... we're back," Instagram tweeted along with a GIF image of Oprah Winfrey screaming in excitement.

Social media users in some parts of the United States and Europe as well as in Japan were hit by the disruption, according to DownDetector's live outage map.

"Ya'll, I haven't gotten my daily dosage of dank memes and I think that's why I'm cranky. #FacebookDown," tweeted Mayra Mesina, a Facebook user.

The Menlo Park, California-based company, which gets a vast majority of its revenue from advertising, told Bloomberg that it was still investigating the overall impact "including the possibility of refunds for advertisers."

On Twitter it also said that the matter was not related to a distributed denial of service (DDoS) attack.

In a DDoS attack, hackers use computer networks they control to send such a large number of requests for information from websites that servers that host them can no longer handle the traffic and the sites become unreachable.

© Thomson Reuters 2019

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Facebook, Instagram, Messenger
WhatsApp Co-Founder Brian Acton Urges Deleting Facebook Accounts
Pricee
Facebook Struggles Into Day Two of Global Outage
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

 
In Mobiles and Tablets
Latest
Popular
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos
OPINIONS ALL AUTHORS

Advertisement

Smart TVs
TRENDING
  1. Redmi Note 7 Pro Review
  2. How to Check if Your Name Is on the Voter List in India
  3. Shinco SO4A 39-Inch LED TV Launched in India at Rs. 13,990
  4. Redmi Note 7 Pro, Redmi Note 7 Next Sale on March 20
  5. Huawei Watch GT With 2-Week Battery Life Launched in India
  6. Apple to Launch 10.2-Inch and 10.5-Inch iPad Models This Year: Report
  7. Sunny Leone’s ZEE5 Biopic Will Conclude With Season 3 on April 5
  8. Android Q Beta Released Officially: Everything You Need to Know
  9. Samsung Galaxy A50 Now Receiving Update With Camera Improvements in India
  10. Windows 10 Will Now Roll Back Updates Automatically if Your PC Can’t Boot
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2019. All rights reserved.