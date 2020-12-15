Technology News
loading
  • Home
  • Apps
  • Apps News
  • Facebook Collab Music Video App Launched on iOS, to Take on TikTok

Facebook Collab Music Video App Launched on iOS, to Take on TikTok

Collab’s public release includes improvements to the app, including audio syncing and the use of external audio interfaces.

By Tanishka Sodhi | Updated: 15 December 2020 13:26 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
Facebook Collab Music Video App Launched on iOS, to Take on TikTok

Collab is designed to help users make music together even when they’re not physically together

Highlights
  • Collab was launched as an invite-only beta back in May
  • It is available for iOS users in the US
  • A ‘collab’ features three in-sync 15-second independent videos

Facebook Collab experimental music-making app has been launched on Apple's App Store. The collaborative iOS app was launched as an invite-only beta back in May by Facebook's New Product Experimentation (NPE) team and is now available for all iOS users in the US. The team has also made updates to the app, based on inputs from the beta test community. Collab allows users to create, watch, and mix and match original videos with a focus on music. A ‘collab' features three 15-second independent videos playing in sync. The app is designed to help users make music together even when they're not physically together.

Announcing the public availability of Collab, Facebook's NPE team said that they had worked closely with the beta test community to make updates to the creation, sharing, and discovery of new collabs. Audio syncing is one of the improvements that will help users adjust their recordings to be aligned with others in the collab.

Collab was launched as an invite-only beta app in May.

“Collab automates the complexity of audio and video syncing so you can easily produce a final composition you love,” the Facebook NPE team said. The social media giant also said that no musical training or experience is required to use the app. To create a collab, you're required to swipe on any row to bring in a new video clip that could sound good with your composition.

While Collab is similar to TikTok, users here can sync three videos in landscape mode simultaneously, resulting in a final, vertically-oriented video that can be shared.

Facebook said that it had optimised the experience for loads of setups after testing with dozens of headsets and hardware configurations since May. Users can now even use external audio interfaces to bring music from electronic instruments such as keyboards, guitars, and drum kits into their recordings.

Collab is available to download for iOS users from the App Store in the US. There has been no announcement on the international availability of the app so far.

iPhone 12 Pro Series Is Amazing, but Why Is It So Expensive in India? We discussed this on Orbital, our weekly technology podcast, which you can subscribe to via Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, or RSS, download the episode, or just hit the play button below.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Facebook, Collab, Collab Launch, iOS, Apple, TikTok
Tanishka Sodhi Tanishka Sodhi is a sub-editor at Gadgets 360. As a journalist, she has covered education, culture, and media and mental health. She is interested in the intersection of technology and culture, and its impact on everyday lives. Tanishka is a staunch advocate of gender equality, and the correct use of commas. You can get in touch with her via Twitter at @tanishka_s2 or drop a mail at tanishkas@ndtv.com. More
Wonder Woman 1984 India Ticket Bookings Open, Paid Previews Start December 23

Related Stories

Facebook Collab Music Video App Launched on iOS, to Take on TikTok
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Mobiles
Trending Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Nokia C1 Plus With 5.45-Inch Display, Android 10 (Go Edition) Launched
  2. Nokia PureBook X14 Laptop With 10th-Gen Intel Processor Launched in India
  3. Flipkart Big Saving Days Mobile Deals: All You Need to Know
  4. OnePlus 9 5G Alleged Live Images Show Phone From Every Angle
  5. Google Says 3 Days a Week in Office, Rest Can Be WFH: Report
  6. Hisense Tornado 4K TV Series With Six 102W JBL Speakers Announced in India
  7. iQoo U3 With 5G Support, Massive 5,000mAh Battery Launched
  8. Nokia 5.4 With Quad Rear Cameras, 4,000mAh Battery Launched
  9. Infinix Smart HD 2021 to Launch for Rs. 5,999 on December 16 via Flipkart
  10. YouTube Reveals Top Indian Videos and Creators for 2020
#Latest Stories
  1. Fortnite Promises Higher Frame Rates for Low-End PCs With New Performance Mode
  2. Facebook Collab Music Video App Launched on iOS, to Take on TikTok
  3. Wonder Woman 1984 India Ticket Bookings Open, Paid Previews Start December 23
  4. Nokia 5.4 With Quad Rear Cameras, Snapdragon 662 SoC Launched: Price, Specifications
  5. Russia Angara A5 Heavy-Lift Space Rocket Successfully Test-Launched for Second Time
  6. Amazon's Zoox Unveils Autonomous, Multidirectional Electric ‘Robo-Taxi’
  7. Samsung Galaxy S21 Series to Get Ultra-Wide-Angle Camera Upgrade, Allow Google Discover Feed: Report
  8. Facebook Fuel for India Kicks Off, Aims to Highlight Key Use Cases in the Country
  9. Chris Pine in Talks to Star in Dungeons & Dragons Movie: Reports
  10. Amazon Alexa Now Supports Live Translation for Six Languages, Including Hindi, on Echo Devices
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2020. All rights reserved.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com