Technology News
loading
  • Home
  • Apps
  • Apps News
  • Facebook Introduces TikTok Inspired 'Collab' App, Limited to iOS Right Now

Facebook Introduces TikTok-Inspired 'Collab' App, Limited to iOS Right Now

The Collab app can be accessed by invite only and it is limited to iOS users in the US and Canada.

By Abhik Sengupta | Updated: 28 May 2020 16:59 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
Facebook Introduces TikTok-Inspired 'Collab' App, Limited to iOS Right Now

Collab app lets you sync three videos simultaneously

Highlights
  • The app is developed by Facebook’s NPE team
  • Facebook earlier has launched Lasso app to rival TikTok
  • Collab aims to help users "unlock creative superpowers" amid pandemic

Facebook's New Product Experimentation (NPE) team is testing a new TikTok-inspired app called Collab for creating short music videos. This app is available on iOS as an invite-only beta right now. The NPE in a note also claims that the Collab app allows users to create, watch, and mix and match original videos, "starting with music." Similar to TikTok, the app allows users to sync existing videos from the platform, however, here users can sync three videos simultaneously instead of two.

Facebook's NPE team in the note also states that the Collab app designed to help people "unlock creative superpowers" amid the coronavirus lockdown. "In light of so many folks sheltered in place around the world, we've expedited this release," the note citing NPE executive reads.

How does Collab work?

Similar to TikTok, users on Collab can make videos and further sync it with existing videos of other users to create perfect harmony. However, users here can sync three videos in landscape mode simultaneously instead of two vertical videos like on TikTok. Although, the final video will still be vertical.

Users can then share the video on Collab or other social media platforms. "Once you've created a collab, you can publish it for others to watch and mix and match further. You can also share yours or others' creations to Instagram, Facebook Stories, or any other platform, with just a few taps," the company said.

It is unclear whether the app will require an account to watch the videos of other users, or can be used without it just like TikTok.

How to access Collab?

Currently, the app available as an invite-only beta, however, people can sign up on the NPE website to get their hands on the beta version of the app. It is important to note that Facebook will be opening up invites in batches, starting with users in the US and Canada.

Meanwhile, others can also get the latest information about the Collab app by joining the Collab Beta private Facebook Group.

Collab isn't the company's first attempt in this arena. The company back in 2018 launched a similar app called Lasso that allowed users to create short videos and record themselves while dancing and lip-syncing to music, similar to TikTok. The app was tipped to launch in India this year.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Facebook, New Product Experimentation, Collab, Collab app, TikTok, Lasso
Abhik Sengupta Abhik Sengupta writes about smartphones and tablets for Gadgets 360, out of Delhi. Abhik is working as a sub-editor for Gadgets 360 and has also frequently written about mobile apps and data privacy. Abhik is available on Twitter at @abhiksengupta and can be reached out on abhiks@ndtv.com. More
BSNL Offering Discounted Google Nest Mini, Nest Hub With Annual Broadband Plans

Related Stories

Facebook Introduces TikTok-Inspired 'Collab' App, Limited to iOS Right Now
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Mobiles
In Mobiles and Tablets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Kerala's New Liquor App ‘BevQ’ Goes Live on Google Play Store
  2. PUBG Mobile Teases to Bring ‘Mysterious Jungle’ Mode on June 1
  3. OnePlus 8 Series Sale in India Postponed, Special Sale Announced Instead
  4. Huami Amazfit T-Rex Smartwatch Launching in India Next Month
  5. Jio Fiber Offering Double Monthly Data to Annual Subscribers: All Details
  6. Infinix Hot 9, Infinix Hot 9 Pro Specifications Teased Ahead of India Launch
  7. India's 'Mitron App' Ranks Above TikTok on Google Play Top Free App List
  8. RedmiBook, Mi-Branded Laptops Launch in India Teased by Xiaomi
  9. Apple Enables Custom Configurations for Mac Computers in India
  10. Vivo TWS Neo True Wireless Earphones Listed on Official Site
#Latest Stories
  1. Google Considering Buying Stake in Vodafone Idea: Report
  2. Facebook Introduces TikTok-Inspired 'Collab' App, Limited to iOS Right Now
  3. BSNL Offering Discounted Google Nest Mini, Nest Hub With Annual Broadband Plans
  4. Alexa on Fire TV Introduces Control Playback Support for Netflix, YouTube, Jio Cinema Apps; Search Support Expanded As Well
  5. Sony ZV-1 Vlogging Digital Camera With Flip-Out Display, Face Tracking, 4K Recording Support Launched 
  6. World Anti-Doping Agency Looks to Artificial Intelligence to Catch Dopers
  7. Alibaba Extends Its Reach in China as Coronavirus Outbreak Opens Doors
  8. Sony Is Planning a Digital Event on June 3 to Showcase Upcoming PS5 Games: Report
  9. ColorOS 7 Update Coming to Oppo F9 Series, Oppo F7, Oppo A9 2020, Oppo A5 2020 in India Starting June
  10. Mi Notebooks Coming Soon, Xiaomi India Teases on Twitter
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2020. All rights reserved.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com