Technology News
loading

Mark Zuckerberg Has a Secret TikTok Account: Report

The alleged Zuckerberg TikTok account currently follows 61 celebrities like Ariana Grande and Selena Gomez.

By | Updated: 15 November 2019 13:13 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Share Reddit Comment
Mark Zuckerberg Has a Secret TikTok Account: Report

Probably to crack the TikTok model, Facebook co-founder and CEO Mark Zuckerberg has been spotted via a ‘secret account on the Chinese short video-sharing app TikTok which has become a headache for the social networking giant -- from the US to India. The account is not yet verified but uses the handle "@finkd", which is the same as Zuckerberg's handle on Twitter, BuzzFeedNews reported on Wednesday. The account has a modest 4,055 followers without any post.

The account currently follows 61 celebrities like Ariana Grande and Selena Gomez, but mostly TikTok superstars like Loren Gray and Jacob Sartorius.

The report said that in 2016, Zuckerberg invited Musical.ly co-founder Alex Zhu to Facebook's Menlo Park headquarters in California but the talks did not materialise.

In 2017, Musical.ly was bought by Chinese tech giant ByteDance for around $800 million and merged with its existing short-form video app Douyin to form TikTok which has over 800 million users globally, including 200 million in India.

To take on TikTok's growing popularity, Facebook-owned Instagram has launched a new video-music remix feature called "Reels".

"Reels" will let users make 15-second video clips set to music and share them as Stories.

Just like TikTok, users can soundtrack their 'Reels' with a huge catalogue of music, or borrow the audio from anyone else's video to create a remix of their meme or joke.

Zuckerberg recently said that in India, TikTok has gone ahead of Instagram. He also mentioned that TikTok works much like Instagram's Explore feature.

Platforms such as Instagram and Facebook are facing strong competition from TikTok in India. TikTok owner now plans to invest $1 billion in India despite the calls to ban the app.

In November last year, Facebook quietly released a stand-alone app called "Lasso" to compete with TikTok.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: TikTok, Mark Zuckerberg, Facebook
Vodafone Idea Posts Rs. 51,000 Crores Net Loss, the Highest Ever by an Indian Firm
Vivo V17 Allegedly Spotted in Music Video, Flaunts Familiar Quad Rear Camera Setup, Waterdrop Notch
Honor Smartphones
Mark Zuckerberg Has a Secret TikTok Account: Report
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

 
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos
OPINIONS ALL AUTHORS

Advertisement

Popular Mobiles
In Mobiles and Tablets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Chandrayaan-2 Sends New Pictures of the Moon's Surface: ISRO
  2. Realme 5s Teaser Reveals November 20 Launch in India, Quad Rear Cameras
  3. WhatsApp Gets a New Look With Redesigned Facebook Logo
  4. Motorola Razr 2019 Pays Homage to Original With 'Retro Razr' Skin
  5. Samsung Kicks Off Blue Fest Sale to Offer Deals, Discounts on Phones
  6. Motorola Razr Revived as a Foldable Phone With 6.2-Inch Flexible Display
  7. Vivo S5 Debuts With Diamond-Shaped Quad Rear Camera Setup
  8. Redmi Note 4 Starts Receiving Its MIUI 11 Stable Update in India
  9. Amazon Apple, Oppo Sales Offer Discounts on iPhone 11, Reno 10x Zoom, More
  10. Jio Rs. 149 Plan Revised to Offer 24 Days Validity, Add 300 Non-Jio Minutes
#Latest Stories
  1. Infinix S5 Lite With Hole-Punch Display, Triple Rear Cameras Launched: Price in India, Specifications
  2. Redmi Note 4 MIUI 11 Global Stable ROM Update Rollout Begins in India, Security Patch Not Updated
  3. Google Rolls Out Own RCS Chat System in the US via Messages App
  4. Realme 5s to Feature 6.51-Inch HD+ Display, Flipkart Reveals Ahead of Launch
  5. Vivo V17 Allegedly Spotted in Music Video, Flaunts Familiar Quad Rear Camera Setup, Waterdrop Notch
  6. Mark Zuckerberg Has a Secret TikTok Account: Report
  7. Vodafone Idea Posts Rs. 51,000 Crores Net Loss, the Highest Ever by an Indian Firm
  8. OnePlus 7T Pro, OnePlus 7T Receiving Updates With Bluetooth, Screenshot Optimisations, More
  9. Samsung Galaxy M10s Price Discounted During Blue Fest Sale; Samsung Galaxy S10, Note 10 Series Get Bundle Offer
  10. Airtel Posts Net Loss on Provisioning for DoT's AGR Dues
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2019. All rights reserved.