Facebook has added a new Care reaction, giving users an additional way to show their support to other users amidst the coronavirus pandemic. The Facebook Messenger app is also getting a Pulsating Heart reaction. These new Care Reaction will roll out to all users globally starting next week, while the Pulsating Heart Reaction starts rolling out today. The Care Reaction will be the seventh addition to the existing six reactions on Facebook that include Like, Love, Sad, Haha, Angry, and Wow.

A Facebook executive revealed the rollout of the two new reactions on Twitter. The global rollout of the Care Reaction begins next week, and it can be used to react to posts, comments, images, videos, or other content on the Facebook app and website. This new reaction will sit in between ‘Love' and ‘Haha' reactions giving users an additional way to express themselves.

“We know this is an uncertain time, and we wanted people to be able to show their support in ways that let their friends and family know they are thinking of them,” Alexandru Voica wrote in a tweet. Voica is Facebook's tech communications manager for EMEA region.

The new Care Reaction is essentially an animated ‘face emoji hugging a heart'

As mentioned, on Facebook Messenger, the company is rolling out a pulsating heart reaction starting today. First, the user needs to post a heart reaction inside the chat, and then press and hold down it down to view the new one. To go back to the old one, press and hold the new reaction once again.

These reactions come during the COVID-19 crisis wherein close to 1.5 lakhs deaths are now reported across the globe. The pandemic has forced people to stay at home. It has impacted jobs and caused furloughs in many organisations. In these uncertain times, people are using social media to cope with the crisis.