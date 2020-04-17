Technology News
loading
  • Home
  • Apps
  • Apps News
  • Facebook Adding a New ‘Care’ Reaction Amid Coronavirus Pandemic

Facebook Adding a New ‘Care’ Reaction Amid Coronavirus Pandemic

Facebook Messenger is also getting a ‘Pulsating Heart’ reaction, starting today.

By Tasneem Akolawala | Updated: 17 April 2020 19:00 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
Facebook Adding a New ‘Care’ Reaction Amid Coronavirus Pandemic

Photo Credit: Twitter/ Alexandru Voica

Facebook currently has six reactions - Like, Love, Sad, Haha, Angry, and Wow

Highlights
  • Facebook wants to offer users an emoji that helps show support
  • The new Care Reaction is an animated ‘face emoji hugging a heart’
  • Pulsating Heart Reaction has launched inside the Messenger app

Facebook has added a new Care reaction, giving users an additional way to show their support to other users amidst the coronavirus pandemic. The Facebook Messenger app is also getting a Pulsating Heart reaction. These new Care Reaction will roll out to all users globally starting next week, while the Pulsating Heart Reaction starts rolling out today. The Care Reaction will be the seventh addition to the existing six reactions on Facebook that include Like, Love, Sad, Haha, Angry, and Wow.

A Facebook executive revealed the rollout of the two new reactions on Twitter. The global rollout of the Care Reaction begins next week, and it can be used to react to posts, comments, images, videos, or other content on the Facebook app and website. This new reaction will sit in between ‘Love' and ‘Haha' reactions giving users an additional way to express themselves.

“We know this is an uncertain time, and we wanted people to be able to show their support in ways that let their friends and family know they are thinking of them,” Alexandru Voica wrote in a tweet. Voica is Facebook's tech communications manager for EMEA region.

The new Care Reaction is essentially an animated ‘face emoji hugging a heart'

As mentioned, on Facebook Messenger, the company is rolling out a pulsating heart reaction starting today. First, the user needs to post a heart reaction inside the chat, and then press and hold down it down to view the new one. To go back to the old one, press and hold the new reaction once again.

These reactions come during the COVID-19 crisis wherein close to 1.5 lakhs deaths are now reported across the globe. The pandemic has forced people to stay at home. It has impacted jobs and caused furloughs in many organisations. In these uncertain times, people are using social media to cope with the crisis.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Facebook, Facebook Messenger, Carer REactions, Heart Pulsating REactions, Coronavirus, COVID-19
Tasneem Akolawala When not expelling tech wisdom, Tasneem feeds on good stories that strike on all those emotional chords. She loves road trips, a good laugh, and interesting people. She binges on movies, sitcoms, food, books, and DIY videos. More
iPhone 12 Pro Max Schematics Suggest Thinner Bezels, Quad Rear Cameras, Smart Connector
Web Stories
Video Games No One Thought Would Do Well
gaming Video Games No One Thought Would Do Well
Amazing Video Game Trilogies To Play
gaming Amazing Video Game Trilogies To Play
The Best Tips for Buying a New Laptop
tech The Best Tips for Buying a New Laptop
How to Stop People From Adding You to WhatsApp Groups
tech How to Stop People From Adding You to WhatsApp Groups
Simple Steps to Keep Your Smartphone and Laptop Clean
tech Simple Steps to Keep Your Smartphone and Laptop Clean
10 Must-Have Smartphone Features That Will Make Your Life Better
tech 10 Must-Have Smartphone Features That Will Make Your Life Better
Games You Can't Miss in 2020
gaming Games You Can't Miss in 2020
Best Selling Video Game Franchises
gaming Best Selling Video Game Franchises

Related Stories

Facebook Adding a New ‘Care’ Reaction Amid Coronavirus Pandemic
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Web Stories
Video Games No One Thought Would Do Well
gaming Video Games No One Thought Would Do Well
Amazing Video Game Trilogies To Play
gaming Amazing Video Game Trilogies To Play
The Best Tips for Buying a New Laptop
tech The Best Tips for Buying a New Laptop
How to Stop People From Adding You to WhatsApp Groups
tech How to Stop People From Adding You to WhatsApp Groups
Simple Steps to Keep Your Smartphone and Laptop Clean
tech Simple Steps to Keep Your Smartphone and Laptop Clean
10 Must-Have Smartphone Features That Will Make Your Life Better
tech 10 Must-Have Smartphone Features That Will Make Your Life Better
Games You Can't Miss in 2020
gaming Games You Can't Miss in 2020
Best Selling Video Game Franchises
gaming Best Selling Video Game Franchises
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Mobiles
In Mobiles and Tablets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. OnePlus 8 Series China Pricing Suggests What We Can Expect in India
  2. WhatsApp May Soon Allow More Users in Group Calls
  3. A Mysterious Redmi Phone Has Been Certified in China
  4. 500,000 Hacked Zoom Accounts Being Sold on Dark Web: Report
  5. Four More Shots Please! Refuses to Grow Up in Season 2
  6. 5 Reasons Why OnePlus 8 Pro, OnePlus 8 Are Not Flagship Killers
  7. Xiaomi Launches Its Robotic Vacuum Cleaner in India
  8. OnePlus 8 Pro, OnePlus 8 Price in India Could Be Different From the US
  9. OnePlus 8 Pro, OnePlus 8 With Snapdragon 865 SoC, Up to 12GB RAM Launched
  10. iPhone SE (2020) With Apple A13 SoC, Touch ID Support Launched
#Latest Stories
  1. Facebook Adding a New ‘Care’ Reaction Amid Coronavirus Pandemic
  2. iPhone 12 Pro Max Schematics Suggest Thinner Bezels, Quad Rear Cameras, Smart Connector
  3. Amazon Alexa Voice-Based Assistant Gets a Long-Form Speaking Style
  4. How to Delete Zoom Account: A Step-by-Step Guide
  5. Missing Office During Coronavirus Lockdown? These Websites Bring Familiar Office Sounds to the Home
  6. Honor 9X Lite, Honor 20E With 4GB of RAM, Octa-Core SoC Launched: Price, Specifications
  7. iPhone SE (2020) vs Samsung Galaxy S10 Lite: Price in India, Specifications Compared
  8. Samsung Working on One UI 2.1 Update for Galaxy Note 9
  9. Apple to Bring ‘Battery Health Management’ Feature to MacBooks to Extend Battery Lifespan
  10. Amazon Workers Group Calls for Strike Over Virus and Environmental Concerns
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2020. All rights reserved.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com