Technology News
loading
  • Home
  • Apps
  • Apps News
  • Facebook Built a Facial Recognition App That Let Employees Identify People: Report

Facebook Built a Facial Recognition App That Let Employees Identify People: Report

Facebook has received criticism for using facial recognition in the past.

By | Updated: 23 November 2019 11:05 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Share Reddit Comment
Facebook Built a Facial Recognition App That Let Employees Identify People: Report

Facebook reportedly developed the facial recognition app between 2015 and 2016

Highlights
  • Facebook is admitted it built such app which was never released publicly
  • The app shows how Facebook experimented with privacy-concerning features
  • Facebook is facing a lawsuit for alleged misuse of facial recognition

Battling several privacy issues, Facebook experimented with a face recognition app among its employees that allowed them to identify their colleagues and friends by pointing smartphone cameras at them. The social networking platform admitted it built such an app which was never released publicly, and argued against its use to identify people.

Business Insider first reported on this, saying the app was developed between 2015 and 2016 but has since been discontinued.

"As a way to learn about new technologies, our teams regularly build apps to use internally. The app described here were only available to Facebook employees, and could only recognise employees and their friends who had face recognition enabled," a company spokesperson told CNet on Friday.

The app highlights how Facebook experimented with features that could heighten the anxiety of people worried about their privacy.

Facebook has received criticism for using facial recognition in the past.

There were reports in October this year that Facebook's Artificial Intelligence (AI) research team has developed a tool that tracks the facial recognition system to wrongly identify a person in a video.

The "de-identification" system, which also works in live videos, uses machine learning to change key facial features of a subject in a video.

"Face recognition can lead to loss of privacy and face replacement technology may be misused to create misleading videos," reads a paper explaining the company's approach.

"Recent world events concerning advances in, and abuse of face recognition technology invoke the need to understand methods that deal with de-identification. Our contribution is the only one suitable for video, including live video, and presents a quality that far surpasses the literature methods," said the paper.

Facebook is facing a $35 billion class-action lawsuit for alleged misuse of facial recognition data in Illinois. A US court has denied Facebook's request to quash the lawsuit.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Facebook
In a First, IBM’s Computer Debater Faces Off Against Itself
Honor Smartphones
Facebook Built a Facial Recognition App That Let Employees Identify People: Report
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

 
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos
OPINIONS ALL AUTHORS

Advertisement

Popular Mobiles
In Mobiles and Tablets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Chandrayaan-2's Scientific Objectives Fully Accomplished, Minister Claims
  2. Samsung Galaxy S11 Renders Surface, Suggest Hole-Punch Display
  3. India’s Cheap Data, Voice Telecom Plans May Be Over
  4. Jio Rs. 444, Rs. 555 Recharges Available With Discounts: How to Avail
  5. Fossil Launches Its Gen 5 Wear OS by Google Smartwatches in India
  6. Vivo U20 With Triple Rear Cameras, Snapdragon 675 SoC Launched In India
  7. Realme 5s vs Redmi Note 8: Price in India, Specifications Compared
  8. Realme 5s With 48-Megapixel Camera, Snapdragon 665 SoC Launched in India
  9. Black Friday 2019: How to Shop From India and What You Need to Know
  10. Photos Show Evidence of Life on Mars, Claims Scientist
#Latest Stories
  1. Facebook Built a Facial Recognition App That Let Employees Identify People: Report
  2. In a First, IBM’s Computer Debater Faces Off Against Itself
  3. India Is the Best Place in the World to Have a Smartphone but That's About to Change
  4. Bitcoin Dives to a Six-Month Low on China Crackdown
  5. Amazon Sues Pentagon Over $10 Billion Contract Awarded to Microsoft
  6. Fossil Gen 5 Wear OS by Google Smartwatches Launched in India, Start From Rs. 22,995
  7. Razorpay Launches Payments Solutions for Freelancers, Unregistered Business
  8. Minecraft Earth Early Access Now Live in India for Android, iOS With New Game Content
  9. Telegram Founder Durov Says Delete WhatsApp If You Don't Want Your Photos, Messages Public
  10. Google Docs Gets Smart Compose in Beta, Improved Grammar Suggestion and Spelling Autocorrect Coming Soon
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2019. All rights reserved.