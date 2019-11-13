Technology News
loading
  • Home
  • Apps
  • Apps News
  • Facebook Bug Found Turning on iPhone Cameras in Background, Company Releases Fix

Facebook Bug Found Turning on iPhone Cameras in Background, Company Releases Fix

Facebook says the bug was introduced in the version 246 of the app for iPhone.

By | Updated: 13 November 2019 12:08 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Share Reddit Comment
Facebook Bug Found Turning on iPhone Cameras in Background, Company Releases Fix

Photo Credit: Alastair Pike/ AFP

Facebook has confirmed that no data was uploaded for the company's servers

Highlights
  • Users observed camera running in background while using Facebook app
  • iPhone's camera got automatically turned on when the app was opened
  • This sounds like a bug, we are looking into it: Facebook official

Over the last several days, multiple Facebook for iOS users noticed something weird happening with the social giant's main app. Apparently, the Facebook app was automatically activating the rear cameras of iPhones while the app was being used. Given the company's past privacy missteps, there were obvious concerns among the users about their privacy. Facebook has since acknowledged the issue and noted that it was a bug, which was inadvertently introduced in the version 246 of the company's app. A new version of Facebook for iOS has been released in App Store, fixing the bug.

Facebook Vice President of Integrity Guy Rosen first tweeted that it "sounds like a bug" and the social networking platform was investigating.

"Thanks for flagging this. This sounds like a bug, we are looking into it," tweeted Rosen in reply to a user.

Later, Rosen admitted there was indeed a bug. The bug appears to only affect iPhone users running the latest iOS 13 software.

"We recently discovered our iOS app incorrectly launched in landscape. In fixing that last week in v246 (version246), we inadvertently introduced a bug where the app partially navigates to the camera screen when a photo is tapped. We have no evidence of photos/videos uploaded due to this," he tweeted.

A Twitter user Joshua Maddux had flagged the issue: "Found a @facebook #security & #privacy issue. When the app is open it actively uses the camera. I found a bug in the app that lets you see the camera open behind your feed. Note that I had the camera pointed at the carpet".

Another posted: "Facebook app on iOS 13.2.2 opens my phone's rear camera when I open a profile photo swipe down to return (look at the little slit on the left of the video). Is this an app bug or an iOS bug?"

Rosen said Facebook was submitting a fix for this to the Apple App Store. The version 247 of Facebook for iOS can now be found in the App Store. Notably, the bug did not impact Android users.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Facebook, iPhone, Facebook Bug, Apple
Realme 2 Pro Update in India Brings Dark Mode, November Security Patch
Voot Kids Launched as Viacom18’s First Subscription Offering: Price, Free Trial, and More
Honor Smartphones
Facebook Bug Found Turning on iPhone Cameras in Background, Company Releases Fix
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

 
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos
OPINIONS ALL AUTHORS

Advertisement

Popular Mobiles
In Mobiles and Tablets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. How to Stop Others From Adding You to WhatsApp Groups
  2. Vodafone CEO Says India Operation Is at Risk of Collapse
  3. Motorola Razr 2019 Likely to Launch Today: What You Should Know
  4. AI Can Predict if You Will Die Within Next Year
  5. Redmi Note 6 Pro MIUI 11 Update Rollout Begins In India, Xiaomi Confirms
  6. Realme 5s Teaser Reveals November 20 Launch in India, Quad Rear Cameras
  7. Apple Starts Selling AirPods Pro in India: What You Need to Know
  8. Facebook Bug Found Turning on iPhone Cameras in Background
  9. How to Know When Someone Unfollows You on Instagram
  10. HP Elite Dragonfly 2-in-1 Ultralight Laptop Launched in India
#Latest Stories
  1. Realme 5 Starts Receiving October OTA Update With Dark Mode, Wide-Angle Video Recording, and More
  2. Voot Kids Launched as Viacom18’s First Subscription Offering: Price, Free Trial, and More
  3. Facebook Bug Found Turning on iPhone Cameras in Background, Company Releases Fix
  4. Realme 2 Pro Update in India Brings Dark Mode, November Security Patch
  5. AirPods Pro With Active Noise Cancellation Go on Sale in India: Price, Availability, and Everything Else
  6. 16-Inch MacBook Pro With New Keyboard Said to Launch as Early as Today
  7. Be More Transparent About Algorithms, Tim Berners-Lee Tells Tech Giants
  8. Trump, Tim Cook Said to Tour Apple Operations in Texas
  9. Friends Reunion: Cast, Creators Said to Be in Talks for Unscripted HBO Max Special
  10. Disney+ Streaming Service Goes Live in the US With the Mandalorian, Past Classics
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2019. All rights reserved.