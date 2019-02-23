Technology News

Facebook Being Sent Sensitive User Data by Several Apps: Report

, 23 February 2019
Share on Facebook Tweet Share Reddit Comment
Facebook Being Sent Sensitive User Data by Several Apps: Report

Highlights

  • New report claims several apps send sensitive information to Facebook
  • This includes health information and it helps Facebook show targeted ads
  • App Events tool allows app developers to record data for Facebook

Several phone apps are sending sensitive user data, including health information, to Facebook without users' consent, according to a report by The Wall Street Journal. An analytics tool called "App Events" allows app developers to record user activity and report it back to Facebook, even if the user isn't on Facebook, according to the report .

One example detailed by the Journal shows how a woman would track her period and ovulation using an app from Flo Health. After she enters when she last had her period, Facebook software in the app would send along data, such as whether the user may be ovulating. The Journal's testing found that the data was sent with an advertising ID that can be matched to a device or profile.

Although Facebook's terms instruct app developers not to send such sensitive information, Facebook appeared to be accepting such data without telling the developers to stop. Developers are able to use such data to target their own users while on Facebook.

Facebook said in a statement that it requires apps to tell users what information is shared with Facebook and it "prohibits app developers from sending us sensitive data." The company said it works to remove information that developers should not have sent to Facebook.

The development comes as Facebook is dealing with increased scrutiny over how it handles user data. Last week, British lawmakers issued a scathing report calling for tougher privacy rules for Facebook and other tech firms.

Criticisms over privacy intensified nearly a year ago following revelations that the now-defunct Cambridge Analytica data-mining firm accessed data on some 87 million Facebook users without their consent. The U.S. Federal Trade Commission has been investigating that flap as well and is reportedly in negotiations with Facebook over a multibillion dollar fine.

The data-sharing is related to a data analytics tool that Facebook offers developers. The tool lets developers see statistics about their users and target them with Facebook ads.

Besides Flo Health, the Journal found that Instant Heart Rate: HR Monitor and real-estate app Realtor.com were also sending app data to Facebook. The Journal found that the apps did not provide users any way to stop the data-sharing.

Flo Health said in an emailed statement that using analytical systems is a "common practice" for all app developers and that it uses Facebook analytics for "internal analytics purposes only." But the company plans to audit its analytics tools to be "as proactive as possible" on privacy concerns.

Hours after the Journal story was published, New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo directed the state's Department of State and Department of Financial Services to "immediately investigate" what he calls a clear invasion of consumer privacy. The Democrat also urged federal regulators to step in to end the practice.

Securosis CEO Rich Mogull said that while it is not good for Facebook to have yet another data privacy flap in the headlines, "In this case it looks like the main violators were the companies that wrote those applications," he said. "Facebook in this case is more the enabler than the bad actor."



(This story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Facebook, Apps
Vivo V15 India Launch Tipped for February 25, Price, Specifications Leaked
Twitter Co-Founder Evan Williams Leaving Board
Pricee
Facebook Being Sent Sensitive User Data by Several Apps: Report
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

 
In Mobiles and Tablets
Latest
Popular
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos
OPINIONS ALL AUTHORS

Advertisement

Oppo R15 Pro
TRENDING
  1. Redmi Note 7 Pro Set to Launch Next Week
  2. Samsung Galaxy S10 Price in India Revealed, Pre-Bookings Now Open
  3. Reliance Jio Launches Conference Calling App for Android
  4. Redmi Note 7 Pro Price of CNY 2,000 Hinted at by CEO Ahead of Launch
  5. Honor Band 4 Running Edition to Go on Sale on February 25 via Amazon
  6. Huawei Mate X 5G Foldable Phone Design Leaked Just Ahead of MWC Launch
  7. Samsung Galaxy S10 vs Galaxy S10+ vs Galaxy S10e: What's the Difference?
  8. How to Check if Your Name Is on the Voter List in India
  9. Jio Users to Get an Exclusive Chance to Buy Galaxy M20, Galaxy M10 Today
  10. Sony Xperia 1, 10, 10 Plus, L3 Price, Specifications, Release Date Leaked
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2019. All rights reserved.