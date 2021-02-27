Technology News
  Facebook BARS App Launched to Give TikTok Like Experience to Budding Rappers

Facebook BARS App Launched to Give TikTok-Like Experience to Budding Rappers

Facebook BARS app comes with several tools such as pre-recorded beats and rhyming dictionary to let anyone create raps.

By Jagmeet Singh | Updated: 27 February 2021 13:08 IST
Facebook BARS App Launched to Give TikTok-Like Experience to Budding Rappers

Photo Credit: Facebook

Facebook BARS app is currently available under beta testing

  • Facebook BARS app is available for download via App Store in US
  • The app comes with a Challenge mode for creating freestyle raps
  • Facebook’s NPE earlier brought TikTok-inspired Collab

Facebook BARS app is yet another attempt from the social media giant to take on TikTok — this time by targeting budding rappers. The new app, which has been developed by Facebook's New Product Experimentation (NPE) R&D team is currently available under closed beta testing. The BARS app from Facebook allows users to create and share raps using built-in tools. The NPE team says that users don't require any formal rap experience to create content using the BARS app

Unlike traditional short-video sharing apps, Facebook's BARS is specifically designed for creating content in rapping style. It includes pre-recorded beats to transform your words into professional-style raps. The app also suggests rhymes using a rhyming dictionary to keep your flow going. Further, there is a Challenge mode in which you'll get the ability to freestyle along with auto-suggested word cues.

Once you're done with your lyrics and flow, the Facebook BARS app also provides you with a variety of audio and visual filters to enhance your rap content. You'll get preloaded tools such as Clean, AutoTune, Imaginary Friends, and AM Radio to change your vocal output in the videos.

The BARS app lets you export your rap videos and save them to your Camera Roll once you've finished doing refining. You can also share your content with others through social media platforms.

BARS Community Manager DJ Iyer, who is also a hip-hop songwriter and ghostwriter under the alias D-Lucks, said in a blog post that the coronavirus outbreak was one of the major reasons for developing the BARS app.

“I know access to high-priced recording studios and production equipment can be limited for aspiring rappers. On top of that, the global pandemic shut down live performances where we often create and share our work,” he said. “So, along with a group of aspiring rappers, we've been building BARS: a place for aspiring rappers to create and share their art.”

The BARS app is available for download through Apple's US App Store and is initially accessible for a small number of iOS users only. You can also sign up for the waitlist in the app.

In May last year, the NPE team at Facebook introduced an app named Collab that debuted for public access on iOS in December. The Collab was also designed as a TikTok-inspired app by the team but with a focus on music.

Apart from Collab and the newly launched BARS, Facebook last year started testing a ‘short videos' feature on its platform to take on TikTok. The company's subsidiary Instagram also brought Reels to offer a TikTok-style experience to its users.

What will be the most exciting tech launch of 2021? We discussed this on Orbital, our weekly technology podcast, which you can subscribe to via Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, or RSS, download the episode, or just hit the play button below.

Jagmeet Singh
Facebook to Pay $650 Million in US Privacy Lawsuit Settlement

