Facebook has launched its Avatar functionality in India for the Facebook mobile app. Avatar lets you create a cartoon-like version of yourself for your social media profile. The feature is now widely available on the Facebook mobile apps where users can create their own avatars that share their likeness. Facebook said that users will be able to “share a range of emotions and expressions in a fun and personalised way”. This comes at a time when most interactions are taking place online in a digital environment.

The Avatar feature in India comes with various faces, hairstyles, and outfits that have been customised for Indian users. These avatars can be used in Stories, as a profile picture, in the Facebook Messenger chat windows, and in Facebook comments. The company says avatars can also be shared on WhatsApp chats. It allows users to choose facial features, hair, colours, outfits, and more to create a unique digital representation of yourself.

The feature is available on both Android and iOS devices.

How to create your Avatar on Facebook

To create your personal unique avatar, go to ‘Bookmarks' on the Facebook app or compose a comment to get the option. Once you click on the comment window:

1. Tap on the ‘smiley' icon.

2. Tap on ‘stickers' and you should see the “Make your Avatar” option here.

3. Tap on it and the process of creating an avatar will start.

This can also be done through Facebook Messenger app. As of now, avatar creation from Messenger app is only available on Android and will be making its way to iOS soon.

The Indian customisations for Facebook avatars include Bindis, kurtas, sarees, suits, turbans, and a lungi option in the avatar creator. Once in the creator, there is also an option to use the selfie camera and place yourself next to your created avatar to compare.

