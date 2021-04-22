Technology News
loading
  • Home
  • Apps
  • Apps News
  • Facebook Tweaks Advertising Tools Ahead of Apple's Privacy Changes

Facebook Tweaks Advertising Tools Ahead of Apple's Privacy Changes

Facebook has been at loggerheads with Apple's App Tracking Transparency feature.

By Reuters | Updated: 22 April 2021 10:24 IST
Facebook Tweaks Advertising Tools Ahead of Apple's Privacy Changes

Facebook said changes on its advertisement tool would limit ways in which target audience can be selected

Highlights
  • Apple says it defends data privacy rights
  • Apple faces criticism from Facebook
  • Facebook and Apple have also tangled over commission fees

Facebook said on Wednesday it is making changes to its advertising tools to comply with an upcoming privacy update by Apple, limiting the effectiveness of data collection features used by advertisers.

The world's biggest social media company has been at loggerheads with Apple's 'App Tracking Transparency' feature, expected to kick in with the latest iPhone software update next week, which allows users to block advertisers from tracking them across different applications.

Apple says it defends data privacy rights, but faces criticism from Facebook, app developers and startups whose business models rely on advertising tracking.

Facebook said on Wednesday the changes on its advertisement tools would limit the ways in which target audiences can be selected and how the success of an advertisement campaign is measured.

The company said it is investing in privacy-enhancing technologies to minimise the amount of data collected from users.

Facebook and Apple have also tangled over commission fees the iPhone maker charges apps listed on iOS devices, with the social media giant backing small developers most affected by the policy.

© Thomson Reuters 2021

Is OnePlus 9R old wine in a new bottle — or something more? We discussed this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Later (starting at 23:00), we talk about the new OnePlus Watch. Orbital is available on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify, and wherever you get your podcasts.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Facebook, Apple
NASA Extracts Breathable Oxygen From Thin Martian Air

Related Stories

Facebook Tweaks Advertising Tools Ahead of Apple's Privacy Changes
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. The Best Crime Movies on Amazon Prime Video
  2. COVID-19 Vaccination for 18+ Aged Indians Begins May 1: How to Register
  3. Money Heist Season 5, The Witcher Season 2 Slated for Second Half of 2021
  4. The Best Thriller Movies on Amazon Prime Video
  5. Amazon Fire TV Cube (2nd Gen) Launched in India
  6. Discord Said to End Sale Talks With Microsoft, Plans to Be Standalone Company
  7. OnePlus Watch Goes on Sale in India for First Time Today
  8. The Best Movies on Amazon Prime Video
  9. Mi 11X, Mi 11X Pro Price in India Tipped Ahead of April 23 Launch
  10. Sony Bravia X75 Ultra-HD HDR Smart Android TV Series Launched in India
#Latest Stories
  1. Facebook Disables Accounts Used by Palestinian Intelligence to Spy on Citizens
  2. Infinix Hot 10S, Infinix Hot 10S NFC With MediaTek Helio G85 Launched: Specifications
  3. SpaceX Crew-2 Launch: Flight to ISS Postponed by One Day Due to Weather
  4. Earth Day 2021 Google Doodle Shows Video Encouraging People to Plant Seeds
  5. Facebook Tweaks Advertising Tools Ahead of Apple's Privacy Changes
  6. NASA Extracts Breathable Oxygen From Thin Martian Air
  7. Facebook, WhatsApp Probe: Delhi High Court Likely to Pronounce Verdict on CCI Inquiry Today
  8. iPad Pro, iMac, AirTag, More: Check Out Price in India for Everything Apple Launched at ‘Spring Loaded’
  9. Realme 8 5G With MediaTek Dimensity 700 SoC, Triple Rear Cameras Launched: Price, Specifications
  10. Google Chrome Receives Security Fix Update for Windows, Mac, Linux Devices
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2021. All rights reserved.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com