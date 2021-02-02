Technology News
loading
  • Home
  • Apps
  • Apps News
  • Facebook Says Pop Up Messages on Its iOS Apps Will Tout Benefits of Targeted Advertisements

Facebook Says Pop-Up Messages on Its iOS Apps Will Tout Benefits of Targeted Advertisements

Facebook claims Apple’s tracking transparency feature could cripple its ability to serve up targeted advertisements and hurt many businesses.

By Agence France-Presse | Updated: 2 February 2021 10:47 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
Facebook Says Pop-Up Messages on Its iOS Apps Will Tout Benefits of Targeted Advertisements

Cook did not mention Facebook by name, but skewered business models built on targeted advertising

Highlights
  • A feud between the Silicon Valley companies heated up last week
  • Facebook reportedly prepared an antitrust lawsuit against Apple
  • Mark Zuckerberg said Apple was becoming one of the biggest competitors

Facebook on Monday said that pop-up messages on its iPhone and iPad apps will tout benefits of targeted advertisements ahead of a privacy move by Apple that could curb tracking.

The tech giants have been clashing over a changes coming in Apple's iOS operating software, which will include a tracking transparency feature that Facebook claims could cripple its ability to serve up targeted advertisements and hurt many businesses.

A new Apple software feature referred to as a "privacy nutrition label" includes a displayed prompt telling people what tracking data is gathered by mobile apps and asking for permission to allow it.

"To help people make a more informed decision, we're also showing a screen of our own, along with Apple's," Facebook said in an updated post on the matter.

"It will provide more information about how we use personalised advertisements, which support small businesses and keep apps free."

A feud between the Silicon Valley companies heated up last week as Apple's chief executive implied Facebook's business model promotes disinformation and violence, and the social network reportedly prepared an antitrust lawsuit against Apple over control of the App Store.

"As we have said repeatedly, we believe Apple is behaving anti-competitively by using their control of the App Store to benefit their bottom line at the expense of app developers and small businesses," Facebook told AFP, declining to confirm or deny the report.

Apple chief executive Tim Cook seemed to take aim at Facebook when he blasted "disinformation and conspiracy theories juiced by algorithms" during a virtual data privacy conference in Brussels last week.

Cook did not mention Facebook by name, but skewered business models built on targeted advertising, which accounts for most of the social network's revenue.

Facebook chief executive Mark Zuckerberg said during a recent earnings conference call that Apple was becoming one of his company's biggest competitors.

"Apple has every incentive to use their dominant platform position to interfere with how our apps and other apps work, which they regularly do to preference their own," Zuckerberg said.

"Apple may say that they're doing this to help people but the moves clearly track their competitive interests."

Is LG Wing's unique design alone enough to help it succeed in India? We discussed this on Orbital, our weekly technology podcast, which you can subscribe to via Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, or RSS, download the episode, or just hit the play button below.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: iPhone, iPad, Apple
Spotify Music Streaming Service Makes Long-Awaited Debut in South Korea

Related Stories

Facebook Says Pop-Up Messages on Its iOS Apps Will Tout Benefits of Targeted Advertisements
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Mobiles
Trending Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. As Google Eyes Australia Exit, Microsoft Talks Bing With PM
  2. 5 Amazing Free Android Apps That Everyone Should Try in February 2021
  3. Realme X7 5G Price in India Surfaces Online Ahead of Official Launch
  4. Wonder Woman 1984 Becomes Biggest Feature Film in Nielsen Rankings
  5. Motorola Moto G Pro Is Receiving Android 11 Update
  6. BSNL Launches Rs. 365 Prepaid Recharge Plan With Year-Long Validity
  7. Justice League Snyder Cut Finally Gets a Release Date
  8. Here Are All the Cheat Codes for GTA V on the PC
  9. LG Releases Virtoo App That Pairs Its Smartphones and PCs
  10. Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra Tougher Than Apple iPhone 12 Pro Max
#Latest Stories
  1. Facebook Says Pop-Up Messages on Its iOS Apps Will Tout Benefits of Targeted Advertisements
  2. Spotify Music Streaming Service Makes Long-Awaited Debut in South Korea
  3. Google, Ford Team Up to Offer Cloud-Based Data Services and Modernise Internal Operations
  4. Google to Shut Down Internal Stadia Game Development Studios Due to High Costs
  5. LG Velvet 5G Stable Android 11 Update Starts Rolling Out: Reports
  6. Poco X3 Pro Confirmed Through US FCC, Multiple More Certification Sites: Report
  7. EU Seeks to Overturn $15.8 Billion Apple Tax Ruling, Calls it ‘Contradictory’
  8. Itel A47 Budget Smartphone With Dual Rear Cameras Launched in India: Price, Specifications
  9. Bitcoin 'On the Verge' of Being More Widely Accepted, Says Tesla CEO Elon Musk in Clubhouse Voice Chat
  10. Google Maps Rolls Out Split-Screen Street View for Android Users: Report
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2021. All rights reserved.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com