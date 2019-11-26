Technology News
Facebook Dark Mode Testing Spotted by Android Users

Facebook is also testing out a new feature similar to Instagram’s Close Friends.

By | Updated: 26 November 2019 13:47 IST


Facebook is one of the most popular social networking apps worldwide

Highlights
  • Dark mode for Facebook spotted by some Android users
  • Facebook also testing out a new Favourites feature
  • Favourites has been created by the Messenger team

Dark mode for Facebook has reportedly been spotted by some users of its Android app. With more and more apps joining the dark mode bandwagon, it looks like soon we'll finally see the feature get the official release for the Facebook app as well. Apart from this, Facebook also seems to be testing a new ‘Favourites' feature that is somewhat similar to Instagram's Close Friends. With this new feature, Facebook wants to create a platform for its users where they can share their personal stories with only those people who are added in the Favorites list.

A Reddit user posted a screenshot two months ago showing Facebook's dark mode implementation on his Android smartphone and how it looked. He also said that the feature showed briefly and disappeared later on. He also added that it was not a forced dark mode implementation.

facebook dark mode screenshot facebook dark mode screenshot

The-Respawner/ Reddit

Apart from this, two separate users by the name Nagesh Bande and Lock have also shared Facebook's dark mode on their Twitter profiles. And looking at the dates of those tweets, we can just say that we are not very far away from the official release of the feature. One more thing to note, that while the dark mode for Facebook is being spotted left, right, and centre, it should be seen that all the devices were Android phones and none of them were iOS devices.

Moving on, as we mentioned above, a new Favorites feature is being tested by Facebook, which looks quite similar to Instagram's Close Friends. First spotted by reverse engineer Jane Manchun Wong, the testing of the feature was confirmed by the company to TechCrunch. The Facebook spokesperson told the publication that the feature is a prototype and is created by the Messenger team. How this works is that you can simply add up to 10 friends to the Favorites list manually or from algorithmic suggestions. And now whenever you share a Facebook story or a post with this group, it will directly be delivered individually to them in their personal Messenger threads, instead of being posted in the dedicated stories section.

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Facebook, Dark Mode, Android, Favourites, Facebook Messenger, Privacy
Aman Rashid

Aman writes articles, shoots and hosts videos for Gadgets 360. One day he hopes to learn video editing and become an all-rounder. He loves sneakers and is a die-hard follower of wrestling. He follows a simple three-word mantra in life: Live, Laugh, Love.


