Facebook Gets Android Notification Channel Support, Messenger Gets Adaptive Icons Support

, 28 August 2018
Facebook Gets Android Notification Channel Support, Messenger Gets Adaptive Icons Support

Photo Credit: Android Police

Facebook has listed about 17 notification options you can toggle on or off.

Highlights

  • Facebook users now have support for notification channels
  • This allows users to choose what notifications they receive
  • Messenger also now has support for adaptive icons

In a new development, Facebook has finally introduced support for Android notification channels. This support was launched by Google with Android Oreo, and it basically allows users to decide which notifications they should receive from a specific app. Moving forward, users can now decide which notifications they want to receive from Facebook, apart from switching on and off all notifications altogether. This feature is buried in the Android Settings menu, and allows users to choose whether they want to receive notifications of birthdays, people you may know, video suggestions, friend requests, comments, and more.

A Reddit thread suggests that notification channel support was enabled with version 185.0.0.39.72, but many users even after the update, couldn't see the feature on their phone. It could be a server-side update, or a slow rollout, and hence we recommend users to be patient. Check if you have a pending update on your Android phone, and if you do, update to the latest version and check again. To check if you've received support for notification channel, head to - Settings > Apps > Facebook > Notifications.

All in all, there are 17 options you can choose to toggle on and off. This includes tags, reminders, comments, more activity about you, friend request, people you may know, and more. You can choose to completely switch off notifications from Facebook altogether as well.

Separately, Facebook Messenger also has received adaptive icons support on Android, a change that was recently introduced for the Instagram icon as well. Spotted first by Android Police, the report states that the Facebook Messenger icon now adapts to the theme of the smartphone, instead of being stubborn and retaining its shape. To get adaptive icon support, users must need to be on Facebook Messenger version 180 and above. If you can't see it on Google Play, you can download the update from APK Mirror as well.

Facebook, Messenger
Facebook Gets Android Notification Channel Support, Messenger Gets Adaptive Icons Support
