Technology News
loading

Facebook Acknowledges Flaw in Messenger Kids App

Facebook Vice President Kevin Martin described the flaw as a "technical error".

By | Updated: 29 August 2019 10:15 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Share Reddit Comment
Facebook Acknowledges Flaw in Messenger Kids App

Facebook acknowledged a flaw in its Messenger Kids app, weeks after two US senators raised privacy concerns about the application, and said that it spoke to the US Federal Trade Commission about the matter.

"We are in regular contact with the FTC on many issues and products, including Messenger Kids," Facebook Vice President Kevin Martin wrote in a letter to two Democrats, which is seen by Reuters. He described the flaw as a "technical error".

The letter dated August 27 was sent to Democratic Senators Ed Markey of Massachusetts and Richard Blumenthal of Connecticut.

"Based on our review, we have determined that the technical error you have inquired above arose in October 2018. The fix we implemented is designed to prevent the issue from happening again," Facebook said in the letter.

The senators said on Wednesday they were disappointed by Facebook's approach on the matter.

"We are particularly disappointed that Facebook did not commit to undertaking a comprehensive review of Messenger Kids to identify additional bugs or privacy issues," Markey and Blumenthal said in response to Facebook's letter.

The senators had written to Facebook on August 6 questioning whether there was a "worrying pattern" of poor privacy protection for children using the Messenger Kids app and sought transparency.

The senators were "disturbed" to learn that the application allowed thousands of children to join group chats in which not all members of the group were approved by their parents, they said in the letter to Facebook Chief Executive Officer Mark Zuckerberg.

In July, Facebook agreed to pay a record $5 billion fine to resolve an FTC probe into its privacy practices and will boost safeguards on user data.

FTC did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment outside regular business hours.


© Thomson Reuters 2019

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Facebook, Messenger Kids
Apple Apologises Over Siri Privacy and Will No Longer Retain Audio Recordings
Huawei Mate 30 Series Launch Said to Be Planned for September Under Cloud of Google Ban
Honor Smartphones
Facebook Acknowledges Flaw in Messenger Kids App
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

 
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos
OPINIONS ALL AUTHORS

Advertisement

Popular Mobiles
In Mobiles and Tablets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Redmi Note 8 Pro Full Specifications Leaked Ahead of Tomorrow's Launch
  2. Realme XT First Impressions
  3. Vivo Z1x to Launch in India on September 6 as Flipkart Exclusive
  4. Boat Airdopes 411 Truly Wireless Earphones Review
  5. Revolt RV400, RV300 Electric Bikes Launched, Subscription Starts at Rs. 2,999
  6. Nokia 7.2 4GB RAM Variant Spotted on Geekbench
  7. Jio Fiber Plans, Pricing, Launch Date: All You Need to Know
  8. Canon EOS 90D DSLR, EOS M6 II Mirrorless Camera Launched
  9. Oppo Reno 2, Reno 2Z, Reno 2F With Quad Rear Camera Launched in India
  10. BSNL’s New Rs. 96, Rs. 236 Prepaid Plans Offer 10GB of Daily 4G Data: Report
#Latest Stories
  1. Joker Director Todd Phillips on Convincing Joaquin Phoenix, Warner Bros. for His Character Study of DC Comics Villain
  2. Huawei Mate 30 Series Launch Said to Be Planned for September Under Cloud of Google Ban
  3. Facebook Acknowledges Flaw in Messenger Kids App
  4. Vivo Z1x India Launch Set for September 6, Will Be Exclusive to Flipkart
  5. Apple Apologises Over Siri Privacy and Will No Longer Retain Audio Recordings
  6. Revolt Motors RV400, RV300 Electric Motorcycles Launched in India: Subscription Price, Specifications Revealed
  7. Oppo Reno 2, Reno 2Z, and Reno 2F With Quad Rear Cameras Launched in India: Price, Specifications, Launch Offers
  8. Redmi Note 8, Redmi Note 8 Pro, Redmi TV, RedmiBook 14 Refresh Launch Today: How to Watch Livestream, Expected Price, Specifications
  9. Joker Trailer: Joaquin Phoenix Turns Into the Famous Clown in ‘80s Gotham
  10. Fairphone 3 'Ethical, Reliable, Sustainable Smartphone' Launched: Price, Specifications
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2019. All rights reserved.