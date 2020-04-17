Technology News
loading
  • Home
  • Apps
  • Apps News
  • EU Says Coronavirus Tracking Apps Should Avoid Storing Data on Servers

EU Says Coronavirus Tracking Apps Should Avoid Storing Data on Servers

European countries hope that rolling out mobile apps to track coronavirus cases will make it easier to lift the lockdown orders.

By Reuters | Updated: 17 April 2020 11:16 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
EU Says Coronavirus Tracking Apps Should Avoid Storing Data on Servers

Mobile apps to track coronavirus cases in Europe should keep as much data as possible on user's device

Highlights
  • EU is keen to ensure such apps do not compromise privacy
  • EU recommended national health agencies be in charge of compliance
  • A decentralised approach to storing data was also recommended

Mobile apps to track coronavirus cases in Europe should keep as much data as possible on the user's device rather than in a central server to best maintain individual privacy, an EU document says.

European countries hope that rolling out mobile apps to track coronavirus cases will make it easier to lift the lockdown orders that have crushed European and world economies.

But the EU, which has some of the strongest data protection rules in the world, is keen to ensure that such systems do not compromise privacy by allowing unauthorised access to sensitive data.

Commission Vice President Vera Jourova said the success of tracing apps in combating the novel coronavirus depends on gaining Europeans' trust.

"Respecting the EU data protection rules will help ensure that our privacy and fundamental rights will be upheld and that the European approach will be transparent and proportional," she said.

In the document setting out the European Commission's data privacy guidelines, seen by Reuters, the bloc's executive recommended member states put national health agencies in charge of compliance with data rules, "given the sensitivity of the personal data at hand and the purpose of data processing".

The document recommended a decentralised approach to storing data, which it compared with the methods used in many Asian countries, where most data is kept on a centralised server.

"The Commission recommends that the data should be stored on the terminal device of the individual. In the case that the data is stored in a central server, the access, including the administrative access, should be logged," the document said.

EU data privacy rules known as GDPR adopted two years ago impose steep fines on companies that fail to comply.

© Thomson Reuters 2020

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Coronavirus, Apps, Tracking
Tencet Takes Arena of Valor Into New Arenas in Latest Overseas Foray

Related Stories

EU Says Coronavirus Tracking Apps Should Avoid Storing Data on Servers
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Mobiles
In Mobiles and Tablets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. 500,000 Hacked Zoom Accounts Being Sold on Dark Web: Report
  2. Four More Shots Please! Refuses to Grow Up in Season 2
  3. Government Tells Officials to Stay Off Zoom, Advises on How to Be Secure
  4. Redmi AirDots S True Wireless Earphones Launched
  5. Xiaomi Teases Launch of Mi Robot Vacuum Cleaner in India Tomorrow
  6. OnePlus 8 Pro, OnePlus 8 With Snapdragon 865 SoC, Up to 12GB RAM Launched
  7. OnePlus Teases Mystery Product Launch Today, Could It Be OnePlus 8 Lite?
  8. Dish TV, Airtel, Tata Sky Offer Free Service Channels During Lockdown
  9. OnePlus 8 Pro, OnePlus 8 Price in India Could Be Different From the US
  10. iPhone SE (2020) With Apple A13 SoC, Touch ID Support Launched
#Latest Stories
  1. Mi Robot Vacuum Mop-P With Laser Navigation System, App Support Launched in India
  2. WhatsApp to Allow More Users in Group Calls to Take on Google Duo, Zoom
  3. EU Says Coronavirus Tracking Apps Should Avoid Storing Data on Servers
  4. Tencet Takes Arena of Valor Into New Arenas in Latest Overseas Foray
  5. Zoom Meeting App Rolls Out New Measures as Security Fears Mount
  6. Facebook's Libra Cryptocurrency Gets Revamp in Response to Backlash
  7. Government Warns About Using Zoom App, Issues Advisory for Secure Use by Individuals
  8. Google's Fast-Growing Meet Video Tool Getting Zoom-Like Layout, Gmail Link
  9. Facebook Steps Up Fight Against COVID-19 Misinformation With New Tool
  10. iPhone SE (2020) Unlikely to Make a Splash in China Due to Widespread 5G: Poll
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2020. All rights reserved.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com