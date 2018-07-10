NDTV Gadgets360.com
  EU Google Decision Said to Be Delayed to Next Week as Trump Visits

EU Google Decision Said to Be Delayed to Next Week as Trump Visits

 
10 July 2018
EU Google Decision Said to Be Delayed to Next Week as Trump Visits

EU antitrust regulators have postponed to next week a finding against Google's Android mobile operating system, a person familiar with the matter said, avoiding any clash with a visit to Brussels by US President Donald Trump.

The European Commission had scheduled a meeting of national competition agencies for Tuesday to brief them on the case, including what is expected to be a record-breaking fine against Alphabet unit Google.

But the meeting has been rescheduled to July 17, the person said, without giving a reason for the change.

Other sources said they expected a delay due to the presence of Trump, who is due to attend a NATO summit in Brussels this week.

The EU executive usually issues decisions on Wednesdays after its weekly meetings.

The EU antitrust enforcer has charged Google with using its dominant Android to marginalise rivals following a three-year long investigation seen as the most important of three EU cases against the world's most popular Internet search engine.

The Commission handed down a landmark EUR 2.4 billion($2.82 billion) penalty to Google last year for favouring its shopping service over rivals. The third case involves its online AdSense search advertising.

European Competition Commissioner Margrethe Vestager has triggered criticism from US policyholders following her order to Ireland to claw back a record EUR 13 billion in back taxes from Apple. The Dutch was told to recover up to EUR 30 million from Starbucks and Luxembourg EUR 250 million from Amazon.

© Thomson Reuters 2018

Comments

Further reading: EU, Google, Alphabet, Europe
EU Google Decision Said to Be Delayed to Next Week as Trump Visits
