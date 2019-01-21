NDTV Gadgets360.com
  • Home
  • Apps
  • Apps News
  • ES File Explorer Update Brings HTTP Vulnerability Fix, Other Bug Fixes

ES File Explorer Update Brings HTTP Vulnerability Fix, Other Bug Fixes

, 21 January 2019
Share on Facebook Tweet Share Reddit Comment
ES File Explorer Update Brings HTTP Vulnerability Fix, Other Bug Fixes

ES File Explorer was reported to have HTTP vulnerability in LAN

Highlights

  • ES File Explorer has quickly rolled out a fix for the HTTP vulnerability
  • Reported last week, vulnerability allowed easy phone access to hackers
  • ES File Explorer v4.1.9.9 update with the fix is available on Google Play

Just last week, an HTTP vulnerability was reported within ES File Explorer - a popular app used by many to manage phone storage. The vulnerability allegedly gave hackers easy access to phone's files, and all the victim had to do was open the app once to be exposed to it. Developers of ES File Explorer were quick to respond to this newfound bug, and within days of the reported vulnerability, a fix for the same has been issued. The update ES File Explorer v4.1.9.9 version is now available on Google Play, and all users are recommended to download it.

The changelog for the ES File Explorer v4.1.9.9 update states that the HTTP vulnerability in LAN has been fixed, alongside some other known bug fixes as well. The new v4.1.9.9 update also fixes a problem "that the music player part could not create a song list". A spokesperson also confirmed the fixes to Android Police, "The issue of unauthorised copying of files has been fixed by removing the corresponding code. The way a man-in-the-middle attack is avoided by the way the server upgrades."

We recommend all users to update to the latest version of ES File Explorer. The update is available to download for free on the Play Store, and as we mentioned, comes within days of the vulnerability being reported. The company had reportedly issued a fix last week itself, and was waiting for the Google market to pass the review. The developers told Android Police, "We have fixed the http vulnerability issue and released it. Waiting for the Google market to pass the review." And now finally the update with the fix is out for download.

According to security researcher who goes by the pseudonym Eliot Alderson, ES File Explorer used to start an HTTP server on port 59777, which left your phone accessible to anyone on the same local network to exploit it. The attacker can then use that port to inject a JSON payload and list out the files you have and even download them. If you happen to still use the app in in v4.1.9.7.4 and lower, then its best to update immediately, or connect only to highly trusted networks, or look for other alternatives.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: ES File Explorer
Tasneem Akolawala When not expelling tech wisdom, Tasneem feeds on good stories that strike on all those emotional chords. She loves road trips, a good laugh, and interesting people. She ... More
The Division 2, Far Cry New Dawn PC Physical Editions Listed for India
Pricee
ES File Explorer Update Brings HTTP Vulnerability Fix, Other Bug Fixes
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

 
In Mobiles and Tablets
Latest
Popular
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos
OPINIONS ALL AUTHORS

Advertisement

Samsung Carnival
TRENDING
  1. Redmi Note 7 Pro Price, Galaxy M-Series Launch Date & More News This Week
  2. BSNL’s New Bharat Fiber Service to Counter Jio GigaFiber
  3. Moto G7, Moto G7 Play, Moto G7 Power, Moto G7 Plus Renders and Price Leak
  4. Amazon and Flipkart Republic Day Sales: The Best Deals on Mobile Phones
  5. Samsung Galaxy M10, Galaxy M20 Said to Launch in India at This Price Point
  6. Jio Added Most Subscribers in November, Followed by BSNL: TRAI
  7. WhatsApp for Android Update Makes Group Calling Easier
  8. Flipkart and Amazon Republic Day Sales: The Best Non-Mobile Deals Right Now
  9. Honor 10 Lite Now on Sale in India: What You Need to Know
  10. Best Mobile Phones Under Rs. 15,000 [January 2019]
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2019. All rights reserved.