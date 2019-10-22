Technology News
loading
  • Home
  • Apps
  • Apps News
  • Eros Now to Introduce Dolby Atmos, Dolby Vision Support for Select Content

Eros Now to Introduce Dolby Atmos, Dolby Vision Support for Select Content

Dolby Atmos support will be available at launch, while Dolby Vision will come soon, according to Eros Now.

By | Updated: 22 October 2019 13:08 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Share Reddit Comment
Eros Now to Introduce Dolby Atmos, Dolby Vision Support for Select Content

Bajirao Mastani is among the first titles with Dolby Atmos support

Highlights
  • Eros Now is working with Dolby to bring Atmos and Vision to its platform
  • Some titles will be available with Dolby Atmos support at launch
  • Netflix and Amazon Prime Video also offer support for Dolby formats

Streaming service Eros Now is popular in India, largely because of its extensive library of movies and shows produced by its parent company Eros International. The service uses a subscription-based model, priced at Rs. 49 per month or Rs 449 per year, and is now enhancing its offering with the addition of Dolby technologies. Eros Now has announced that it will be bringing Dolby Atmos and Dolby Vision support to its streaming service, starting with a few titles already available on the platform.

The platform has announced that some movies will come with support for Dolby Atmos at launch, including ‘Bajirao Mastani', ‘Manmarziyan', and ‘Action Jackson'. In order to watch these titles in Dolby Atmos, users will need a supported device; many smartphones and TVs come with native support for Dolby Atmos, including the recently launched OnePlus 7T Pro (Review) and OnePlus TV (Review). If viewed on a supported device, the titles will stream with enhanced audio through the Dolby Atmos format.

The service is also committed to bring Dolby Vision support to more of its catalogue soon, with Eros Now CEO Ali Hussein saying, “We are dedicated to increasing our content offering in Dolby Atmos and to bring our Originals in Dolby Vision in the near future”. Dolby Vision also requires compatible hardware, although an increasing number of TVs are coming with support for the HDR format.

In India, Dolby audio formats are supported on a number of streaming and DTH services, including Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, Tata Sky and Airtel Digital TV. Dolby Vision support is much more limited, with only Netflix offering a large catalogue of movies and TV shows in the format. Amazon Prime Video does support Dolby Vision and Atmos on its titles globally, but the rollout in India has been slow.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Dolby Vision, Dolby Atmos, Eros Now
Ali Pardiwala

Ali has over eight years of experience in the technology space, specialising in writing about all kinds of audio gear and TVs. He’s reviewed all kinds of headphones, speakers, audio gear, and televisions over the years, and is the in-house expert on all gadgets with screens and audio drivers. He is of the firm belief that truly wireless earphones are the future, and will always recommend a 4K TV, but not necessarily a smart TV. In his spare time, Ali likes to watch TV shows and movies ...More

Alexis Bledel Named the Most Dangerous Celebrity Online
‘Who Is Bezos?’ US Student Asks as Amazon CEO Stands Next to Him
Honor Smartphones
Eros Now to Introduce Dolby Atmos, Dolby Vision Support for Select Content
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

 
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos
OPINIONS ALL AUTHORS

Advertisement

Popular Mobiles
In Mobiles and Tablets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Redmi Note 8 Pro, Redmi Note 8 Next Sale on October 25 in India
  2. Redmi Note 8 First Impressions
  3. Redmi Note 8 Pro Review
  4. ‘Assembled in India’ iPhone XR Now on Sale in the Country
  5. MIUI 11 Global ROM Release Schedule Revealed for India, Features Detailed
  6. Mi Notebook Pro 15 Enhanced Edition With 10th Gen Intel Core CPUs Launched
  7. Vivo U3 With Triple Rear Cameras, Snapdragon 675 SoC Launched
  8. Redmi Note 8T Alleged Renders Pop Up Online, NFC Support Said to Be in Tow
  9. Flipkart Big Diwali Sale Kicks Off: All the Best Offers Today
  10. BSNL Expects to Finish 4G Rollout Within 12-15 Months of Spectrum Allocation
#Latest Stories
  1. Oppo A5 2020 Price in India Cut, Now Starts at Rs. 11,990
  2. WhatsApp Brings Updated Group Privacy Settings to Android and iOS, Consecutive Voice Messages Playback Comes to WhatsApp Web
  3. SoftBank Said to Be in Talks to Take Control of WeWork
  4. Netflix Borrowing $2 Billion as War for Content Heats Up
  5. Google Pixel 4’s Live HDR Mode, Dual Exposure Controls Won’t Come to Older Pixel Phones
  6. Redmi Note 8 Pro, Redmi Note 8 Next Sale on October 25 via Amazon, Mi.com, Mi Home Stores: Price in India, Offers, Specifications
  7. ‘Who Is Bezos?’ US Student Asks as Amazon CEO Stands Next to Him
  8. Eros Now to Introduce Dolby Atmos, Dolby Vision Support for Select Content
  9. Mi Notebook Pro 15 Enhanced Edition With 10th Gen Intel Core Processors, up to 1TB SSD Launched
  10. Alexis Bledel Named the Most Dangerous Celebrity Online
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2019. All rights reserved.