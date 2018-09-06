NDTV Gadgets360.com
  The Elder Scrolls: Blades Release Date Seemingly Moves to December

The Elder Scrolls: Blades Release Date Seemingly Moves to December

, 06 September 2018
The Elder Scrolls: Blades Release Date Seemingly Moves to December

Highlights

  • Previously listed to arrive September 7
  • App Store now says December 1
  • Bethesda says it was a placeholder used by Apple

The release date of The Elder Scrolls: Blades has seemingly slipped by nearly three months – it is now “expected” to be out on December 1, as per its App Store page – though Bethesda claims it’s not a delay. The publisher notes that the previous date – September 7 – was simply a placeholder used by Apple, and that Blades was always slated to release sometime in the autumn.

TouchArcade spotted the change in Blades’ release date on the App Store, saying this is the second time it’s happened. Previously, the expected release date for Blades was September 1, which was changed to September 7, before now reading the aforementioned December 1.

But according to a tweet posted by the official Elder Scrolls account on Tuesday: “The date on the App Store is a placeholder date from Apple. The Elder Scrolls: Blades is slated for a Fall release. Stay tuned here and Bethesda.net for when we announce the release dates and more info.”

If you go solely by that, it would seem that a release date for Blades has yet to be decided by Bethesda. For what it’s worth, the new December release date mentioned on the App Store falls in the autumn period (for the Northern Hemisphere), which – astronomically speaking – runs from the September equinox to the December solstice.

A free-to-play action role-playing game, The Elder Scrolls: Blades is played from a first-person perspective and has been specifically designed for mobile with touch controls and support for both landscape or portrait mode. Blades will release first on Android and iOS this year, and on consoles, PC, and VR sometime in the future.

Comments

Elder Scrolls, Elder Scrolls Blades, Bethesda, The Elder Scrolls Blades
The Elder Scrolls: Blades Release Date Seemingly Moves to December
