Duolingo, a popular language-learning platform, has released its annual language report for the year 2021 revealing the shift in the language-learning patterns in the country. As per the report, Korean is the fastest-growing language in India and people between the age group of 17 and 2, are more interested in learning Korean. The release of Squid Games and interest in Korean pop music (K-pop) has lifted the popularity of Korean among youth, notes the report. The company has also selected ‘I'm mentally exhausted' as the ‘Most 2021 Phrase'.

According to Duolingo Language Report 2021 (India), English is the most popular language being learned in the country, followed by Hindi, French, Spanish, and Korean in the top five positions. According to the report, Indian millennials and Gen-Z — especially people between the ages of 17 and 25 — influenced by Squid Games and K-pop are responsible for the rise of Korean language learning in India.

In a survey conducted by Duolingo, more than 56 percent of respondents said that they were influenced to learn a new language by pop-culture trendsetters including movies, OTT shows, and Web series.

A total of 1,013 people aged between 18 and 50 years from Mumbai, Delhi, Bengaluru, Chennai, Kolkata, Hyderabad, Jaipur, Pune, Ahmedabad, and Lucknow took part in Duolingo's survey.

English, Spanish, French, German, and Japanese are the most popular languages in Duolingo globally. Korean is the fastest growing language in Brazil, France, Germany, and Mexico as well. Globally, Korean is the seventh most-popular language to study across the globe.

Professional and personal growth are the major reasons for Indians to learn a new language, notes Duolingo. Interest in a different culture, staying connected with the community, and pursuing a new hobby are the other listed reasons by the participants. Also, digital learning is the most preferred medium of learning by most aspirants.

Additionally, to indicate the tone and feel of the year, the language learning platform has selected ‘I'm mentally exhausted' as the ‘Most 2021 Phrase'.