  Dunzo Foodcourt Launched to Let Users Order Food From Multiple Restaurants at Once

Dunzo Foodcourt Launched to Let Users Order Food From Multiple Restaurants at Once

Dunzo looks to take on Swiggy and Zomato with the new update.

By Jagmeet Singh | Updated: 15 December 2020 17:59 IST
Dunzo Foodcourt Launched to Let Users Order Food From Multiple Restaurants at Once

Photo Credit: Twitter/ Brijesh Bharadwaj

Dunzo has initially launched Foodcourt in Bengaluru’s Koramangala neighbourhood

Highlights
  • Dunzo brings Foodcourt category with 25 restaurants on board
  • Cloud kitchen firm Kicthens@ is powering the new experience
  • Dunzo added Foodcourt category alongside other options

Dunzo, the Bengaluru-based online delivery platform, has launched Foodcourt as a new category to let users place food orders from multiple restaurants in a single order. Initially available in Bengaluru's Koramangala neighbourhood, the new category is aimed to help individuals order different food items from a variety of restaurants at one go. Dunzo has partnered with cloud kitchen firm Kitchens@ to enable the new experience. The Google-backed startup is also bullish on expanding the Foodcourt category to other locations in the near future.

Director of Product Management for User Products and Growth Brijesh Bharadwaj took to Twitter to announce the launch of Dunzo Foodcourt. The new category debuted with 25 restaurants and is available for access through the Duzno app — alongside existing delivery categories.

Bharadwaj said in a tweet thread that the new category is designed to address the scenario where each household doesn't want the same thing. He added that sometimes even one user wants different items from different restaurants in the same order.

dunzo foodcourt twitter bbharadwaj Dunzo Foodcourt

Dunzo Foodcourt lets users add food items from multiple restaurants to one single order
Photo Credit: Twitter/ Brijesh Bharadwaj

 

Dunzo is initially providing discounts to users placing new food orders through the Foodcourt category. Bharadwaj also optimistically responded to user queries on the expansion of the new category beyond Koramangala.

As reported by YourStory, Dunzo had to rehaul its ordering system to enable the new experience. The company also provided a new user interface to highlight different products from distinct restaurants. In terms of expansion, Dunzo is initially planning to get sufficient data and insights to look for a new location.

Bharadwaj, through his tweets, also suggested that Dunzo may enable a similar category to order groceries as well.

“In about three months, you should be able to find everything you want in one store,” he said.

The new move by Dunzo could give a tough fight to Swiggy and Zomato that both currently don't allow users to add different food items from multiple restaurants in one order and restrict their orders to one restaurant at a time.

Will iPhone 12 mini become the affordable iPhone we've been waiting for? We discussed this on Orbital, our weekly technology podcast, which you can subscribe to via Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, or RSS, download the episode, or just hit the play button below.

