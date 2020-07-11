Google-backed delivery services startup Dunzo on Saturday revealed that it had identified a data breach impacting one of its customer databases. The firm said that hackers gained unauthorised access to the database that contained the phone numbers and email addresses of its users. The exact number of users compromised by the attack wasn't provided by Dunzo. However, it underlined that no payment information including credit card numbers was exposed due to the breach. The tech team at Dunzo also rotated all its access tokens and updated all passwords as a precaution to mitigate further issues.

A Dunzo spokesperson told Gadgets 360 that the issue had been addressed and resolved for all its users. “Our investigation so far suggests that the servers of a third party we work with was compromised, leading to bypassing of our security measures and a breach of our database,” the spokesperson said.

Dunzo didn't reveal any details about the third party whose servers are said to be compromised.

Earlier on Saturday, Dunzo CTO Mukund Jha published a post on Medium to reveal the data breach development. He said that his tech team took “swift action” to patch the security loophole and “added additional layers of security protocols” to address the issue.

Dunzo updated passwords, tightened infrastructure security, and closed all the vulnerable ports, Jha noted in his post. Also, it is claimed to have enhanced the existing logging and tracing mechanism to monitor and receive alerts about any suspicious activity in the future.

“While our best teams are working on resolving and strengthening our security efforts, we're also engaged with leading cybersecurity firms and experts to further strengthen our efforts,” Jha said.

Duzo offers online delivery for food, groceries, and medicines from nearby shops in eight cities across India, namely Bengaluru, Chennai, Delhi, Gurugram, Hyderabad, Jaipur, Mumbai, and Pune. It recently started facing tough competition from Uber and Swiggy as both recently launched their package delivery service in the country. Nevertheless, the coronavirus pandemic is helping Dunzo — alongside its competitors — bring new customers on board as a large number of people are staying indoors.

