Technology News
loading

Dunzo Discloses Data Breach That Exposed User Details

A Dunzo spokesperson said that the issue had been addressed and resolved for all users now.

By Jagmeet Singh | Updated: 11 July 2020 16:17 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
Dunzo Discloses Data Breach That Exposed User Details

Dunzo said the data breach exposed phone numbers and email address of its users

Highlights
  • Dunzo claimed no financial details were leaked through the issue
  • The company said a server of one of its partners was compromised
  • Dunzo enables online delivery from nearby shops in eight Indian cities

Google-backed delivery services startup Dunzo on Saturday revealed that it had identified a data breach impacting one of its customer databases. The firm said that hackers gained unauthorised access to the database that contained the phone numbers and email addresses of its users. The exact number of users compromised by the attack wasn't provided by Dunzo. However, it underlined that no payment information including credit card numbers was exposed due to the breach. The tech team at Dunzo also rotated all its access tokens and updated all passwords as a precaution to mitigate further issues.

A Dunzo spokesperson told Gadgets 360 that the issue had been addressed and resolved for all its users. “Our investigation so far suggests that the servers of a third party we work with was compromised, leading to bypassing of our security measures and a breach of our database,” the spokesperson said.

Dunzo didn't reveal any details about the third party whose servers are said to be compromised.

Earlier on Saturday, Dunzo CTO Mukund Jha published a post on Medium to reveal the data breach development. He said that his tech team took “swift action” to patch the security loophole and “added additional layers of security protocols” to address the issue.

Dunzo updated passwords, tightened infrastructure security, and closed all the vulnerable ports, Jha noted in his post. Also, it is claimed to have enhanced the existing logging and tracing mechanism to monitor and receive alerts about any suspicious activity in the future.

“While our best teams are working on resolving and strengthening our security efforts, we're also engaged with leading cybersecurity firms and experts to further strengthen our efforts,” Jha said.

Duzo offers online delivery for food, groceries, and medicines from nearby shops in eight cities across India, namely Bengaluru, Chennai, Delhi, Gurugram, Hyderabad, Jaipur, Mumbai, and Pune. It recently started facing tough competition from Uber and Swiggy as both recently launched their package delivery service in the country. Nevertheless, the coronavirus pandemic is helping Dunzo — alongside its competitors — bring new customers on board as a large number of people are staying indoors.

In 2020, will WhatsApp get the killer feature that every Indian is waiting for? We discussed this on Orbital, our weekly technology podcast, which you can subscribe to via Apple Podcasts or RSS, download the episode, or just hit the play button below.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Dunzo data breach, Dunzo, data breach, Google
Jagmeet Singh Jagmeet Singh writes about consumer technology for Gadgets 360, out of New Delhi. Jagmeet is a senior reporter for Gadgets 360, and has frequently written about apps, computer security, Internet services, and telecom developments. Jagmeet is available on Twitter at @JagmeetS13 or Email at jagmeets@ndtv.com. Please send in your leads and tips. More
The Quest to Find Signs of Ancient Life on Mars
Dunzo Discloses Data Breach That Exposed User Details
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Mobiles
In Mobiles and Tablets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. OnePlus Nord Augmented Reality Launch Invites Go on Sale in India
  2. OnePlus Nord Specifications Leaked Ahead of Launch: Report
  3. OnePlus Nord Confirmed to Launch in India on July 21
  4. Airtel Expands Rs. 99, Rs. 129, Rs. 199 Recharge Plans to More Circles: Report
  5. Realme 6i India Launch Date May Be July 14
  6. Poco M2 Pro vs Redmi Note 9 Pro vs Realme 6: Which Is the Best?
  7. Motorola One Vision Plus With Triple Rear Cameras, Snapdragon 665 Launched
  8. Boat ProGear B20 Smart Band With Real-Time Heart Rate Monitoring Launched
  9. OnePlus Pods True Wireless Earbuds Teased Ahead of OnePlus Nord Launch
  10. Motorola One Fusion+ vs Poco X2 Comparison: Can Motorola Win?
#Latest Stories
  1. Dunzo Discloses Data Breach That Exposed User Details
  2. PC Sales Climb as COVID-19 Pandemic Keeps Consumers at Home: IDC, Gartner
  3. Twitter Suspends a Slew of White Nationalist Accounts
  4. Realme 6i Launch in India Tipped to Be July 14 by Flipkart Listing: Report
  5. Amazon Begins Rolling Out Bigger UPS and FedEx-Style Delivery Trucks
  6. OnePlus Nord AR Launch Invites Go on Sale in India at Rs. 99 Ahead of Its July 21 Launch
  7. LinkedIn Sued Over Allegation It Secretly Reads Apple Users' Clipboard Content
  8. Facebook, Instagram Ban Content Promoting 'Conversion Therapy'
  9. Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey Donates $3 Million to Test Universal Basic Income
  10. Facebook Repairs Bug That Prompted Brief iOS App Outages
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2020. All rights reserved.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com