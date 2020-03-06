Technology News
loading

DuckDuckGo Shares List of Web Trackers That Gather User Data

Called Tracker Radar, it includes the most common cross-site trackers.

By Indo-Asian News Service | Updated: 6 March 2020 19:03 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
DuckDuckGo Shares List of Web Trackers That Gather User Data
Highlights
  • DuckDuckGo has been compiling a data set of web trackers
  • The company is sharing that data publicly
  • Called Tracker Radar, it includes the most common cross-site trackers

Privacy centric Internet search engine DuckDuckGo has been compiling a data set of web trackers and the firm is now sharing that data publicly and open-sourcing the code that generates it.

"There will be others using it," including browsers more widely used than Vivaldi, DuckDuckGo Founder and Chief Executive Gabriel Weinberg said in an exclusive interview, CNET reported on Thursday.

Called Tracker Radar, it includes the most common cross-site trackers, plus detailed info on things like their prevalence, ownership, cookie behaviour and privacy policy.

Tracker Radar details 5,326 Internet domains used by 1,727 companies and organisations that track users online.

The data is available to anyone, and browser maker Vivaldi said on Tuesday it has begun doing so.

The data and its adoption reflect the growing importance of protecting privacy. The online ad industry is one of the biggest privacy infringers, building profiles of people so that it can target ads more effectively.

Apple has long pushed for better privacy. Now even the biggest online ad companies, Google and Facebook, say it's a priority, too, the report added.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: DuckDuckGo, Tracker Radar
Oppo Find X2 Pro vs Oppo Find X2: What’s the Difference
Oppo Watch With Curved AMOLED Display, eSIM Support Launched: All You Need to Know

Related Stories

DuckDuckGo Shares List of Web Trackers That Gather User Data
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

 
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Mobiles
In Mobiles and Tablets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Redmi Note 9 Pro Variants and Colour Options Tipped in New Leak
  2. Oppo Find X2 Pro, Find X2 Debut With 120Hz Display, Triple Rear Cameras
  3. Oppo Watch Debuts With Apple Watch-Like Design, Curved AMOLED Display
  4. Mi 10 India Variant’s RAM, Storage, Colour Options Rumoured
  5. Jio Seeks Data Price Hiked to Rs. 20 per GB Over 6 Months
  6. Redmi Said to Use 5G MediaTek Processor in Mid-Range Phone
  7. Realme 6 Pro, Realme 6 With 90Hz Display, 64-Megapixel Main Camera Launched
  8. Vivo S6 With 5G Support May Launch in March: Report
  9. Realme 6 Review
  10. Samsung Galaxy M31 Review
#Latest Stories
  1. New Research Claims Our Understanding of Universe Could Be Wrong
  2. Jio Fiber Subscriber Base for December Grows Marginally to 86 Lakh Subscribers: TRAI
  3. Samsung to Shift Some Smartphone Production to Vietnam Due to Coronavirus
  4. Realme 6 Pro, Realme 6 Early Access Sale Allows Buyers to Reserve the Phones: All You Need to Know
  5. 12.9-Inch iPad Pro, MacBook Pro With Mini-LED Displays to Launch by 2020-End: Report
  6. Oppo Watch With Curved AMOLED Display, eSIM Support Launched: All You Need to Know
  7. DuckDuckGo Shares List of Web Trackers That Gather User Data
  8. Oppo Find X2 Pro Tops DxOMark Camera Ranking With 124 Overall Score, Surpasses Mi 10 Pro
  9. Coronavirus Impact: After AWS, Spotify Reschedules India Event
  10. Google Assistant to Soon Bid Goodbye to John Legend's Voice
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2020. All rights reserved.