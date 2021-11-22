Technology News
loading
  • Home
  • Apps
  • Apps News
  • DuckDuckGo Introduces App Tracking Protection to Stop Apps From Tracking Android Users

DuckDuckGo Introduces App Tracking Protection to Stop Apps From Tracking Android Users

Once App Tracking Protection is enabled on DuckDuckGo, it will run in the background as you use your phone.

By ANI | Updated: 22 November 2021 12:51 IST
DuckDuckGo Introduces App Tracking Protection to Stop Apps From Tracking Android Users

Photo Credit: DuckDuckGo

DuckDuckGo said that it's "continually working to identify and protect against new trackers"

Highlights
  • From DuckDuckGo app, you should be able to see real-time view of trackers
  • App Tracking Protection tool isn't a virtual private network
  • 96 percent of most popular free Android apps have third-party trackers

Privacy-focused browser maker DuckDuckGo's new tool aims to prevent apps from tracking Android users.

According to The Verge, DuckDuckGo's tool hasn't been rolled out as part of an update to all Android phones, nor is it available as a separate download.

It's built into DuckDuckGo''s privacy-focused browser app, but works across your device. In a post on its blog, the company said that the tool will block "trackers it identifies in other apps from third-party companies."

Once App Tracking Protection is enabled, it will run in the background as you use your phone. The tool recognises when an app is about to send data to a third-party tracker, and will then prevent the app from taking your information.

DuckDuckGo said that it's "continually working to identify and protect against new trackers," which means that your data should be kept away from any new trackers that crop up.

From the DuckDuckGo app, you should also be able to see a real-time view of trackers that the tool has blocked, along with where your data would've been going.

The company says that although its App Tracking Protection tool isn't a virtual private network (VPN), your device will behave as if it is one.

"This is because App Tracking Protection uses a local ''VPN connection'' which means that it works its magic right on your smartphone. However, App Tracking Protection is different from VPNs because it never routes app data through an external server," DuckDuckGo explained in its post.

While conducting its own test, DuckDuckGo found that more than 96 percent of some of the most popular free Android apps have third-party trackers that most users are unaware of.

As per The Verge, the company also discovered that 87 percent of these apps send user data to Google, while 68 per cent send data to Facebook.

Can PUBG: New State rival BGMI and PUBG Mobile in the battle royale space? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: DuckDuckGo, Android, App Tracking
Noise X-Fit 1 With SpO2 Monitoring, 10-Day Battery Life Launched in India

Related Stories

DuckDuckGo Introduces App Tracking Protection to Stop Apps From Tracking Android Users
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Advertisement
Best Deals of the Day »
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Airtel Increases Prepaid Pack Prices by Up to Rs. 501: All Details
  2. OnePlus 9RT Tipped to Launch in India as OnePlus RT
  3. Salesmen Face Ruin as JioMart Partner Targets Mom-and-Pop Stores
  4. Oppo A55s 5G With Snapdragon 480 SoC, Dual Rear Cameras Launched
  5. Oppo Reno 7 Pro Spotted on Geekbench; Reno 7 Image Leaked
  6. Excel at MS Excel With These 100 Excellent Shortcuts
  7. Vivo V23e 5G Specifications Tipped by Geekbench Listings
  8. Here’s How to WhatsApp Anyone Without Saving Their Number
  9. WhatsApp Reportedly Adds Privacy Settings on Desktop With Latest Beta
  10. All You Need to Know About Hawkeye on Disney+ Hotstar
#Latest Stories
  1. Adele Convinces Spotify to Remove Auto-Shuffle Feature From Albums
  2. DuckDuckGo Introduces App Tracking Protection to Stop Apps From Tracking Android Users
  3. Noise X-Fit 1 With SpO2 Monitoring, 10-Day Battery Life Launched in India
  4. Dogecoin Is the Most Searched Cryptocurrency in US, Others Aren't Even Close
  5. WhatsApp Reportedly Adds Privacy Settings on Desktop With Latest Beta, Removes Quick Edit Shortcut From Android
  6. Activision CEO Bobby Kotick Would Consider Leaving if He Can't Quickly Fix Culture Problems: Report
  7. Tecno Spark 8 Pro With MediaTek Helio G85 SoC, Triple Rear Cameras Launched: Price, Specifications
  8. WhatsApp Pushes Privacy Update to Comply With Irish Ruling, Will Show Details on Its Data Collection Process
  9. Crypto Market Momentum Faces Resistance, Bitcoin and Ether Values See Slowdown
  10. OnePlus 9RT Tipped to Launch in India Under a Different Name, Spotted as OnePlus RT on Google Listings
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2021. All rights reserved.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com