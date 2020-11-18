Dropbox Spaces Gets New Features, Improvements to Enhance Collaborations

Dropbox Spaces has added new features and improvements to help make collaborations better. Dropbox Spaces was launched as a virtual collaborative workspace last year. The new Spaces features several sections that are interlinked. Teams can use Dropbox Spaces to collaborate on content, communicate with each other, and coordinate projects. With everything accessible on one platform, users won't have to jump between apps to access files. The enhanced Dropbox Spaces is available in private beta right now but is expected to have a wider rollout soon.

Dropbox Spaces brings together files, cloud content, tasks, comments, and timelines, all into a single Space for teams to access. Users can create and share specific projects with their teams, so that it is possible for everyone to work on the same virtual surface. You can see who all are involved, and control who has access to a Space.

The improved Dropbox Spaces will help users prioritise their work by creating tasks, adding project milestones, and managing schedules. It will provide a single view of high priority tasks, so you can plan accordingly. You can categorise and view project tasks within a list, or in calendar view. Users can post and monitor updates across the team through Dropbox Spaces, as well as reply and leave feedback directly.

“Since its introduction last year, Spaces has evolved to become a standalone, virtual workspace. The new Spaces brings projects and teams together so you can collaborate efficiently from kickoff to delivery,” Dropbox noted in a blog post.

Google Docs, Excel Spreadsheets, JPEG files, Trello boards are some of the content formats that can be added to a Space, without moving them from the original location. Dropbox said that Spaces will be accessible even after projects are over.

As mentioned above, the new Dropbox Spaces is currently available in private beta. You can head over here to request access.

Will Apple Silicon Lead to Affordable MacBooks in India? We discussed this on Orbital, our weekly technology podcast, which you can subscribe to via Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, or RSS, download the episode, or just hit the play button below.